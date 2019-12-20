Weekend Outlook December 20-22, 2019

Kenny G will bring his Miracle Holiday and Hits Tour 2019 to the Gillioz Theatre, 325 Park Central East in Springfield, Friday night (12/20) at 8.

Gardens Aglow continues through December 28 Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights from 5 to 8:30 at the Mizumoto Japanese Stroll Garden, 2400 S. Scenic in Springfield. The garden is decorated with lights, and you can purchase hot chocolate and coffee to drink around a fire pit.

The Home for the Holidays concert will be held Friday night (12/20) at 7 at The Auditorium in Eureka Springs, Arkansas. Doors open at 6. Admission is free, but donations of food for the Flint Street Food Bank will be accepted.

Springfield Ballet presents “The Nutcracker” Friday night (12/20) at 7:30, Saturday (12/21) at 2 and 7:30, Sunday (12/22) at 2 and 6 and Monday (12/23) at 2 at the Landers Theatre.

The Springfield Little Theatre Education Department presents “The Biggest, Most Best, Cool and Funny, Super Awesome, Chill but Still Really Spectacular, Christmas Show of All Time!!!!!” Friday night (12/20) at 7, Saturday (12/21) at 2 and 4 and Sunday (12/22) at 2. Performances will be at the Judith Enyeart Reynolds School of the Performing Arts at 237 S. Florence in Springfield.

Galloway Village Veterinary, 4126 S. Lone Pine in Springfield, will host Picture with Santa Friday (12/20) from 2:30 to 6. Donations will be taken for the Southwest Missouri Humane Society.

“Conservation TEENS: Year End Review” will start Friday night (12/20) at 6:30 at the Springfield Conservation Nature Center. Kids 12 to 17-years-old are invited to be part of the group. Registration is required.

Springfield Contemporary Theatre, 302 E. Pershing, presents “A Doll’s House 2” through Sunday (12/22).

Teen Night is Friday night (12/20) from 6 to 8 at the Library Station for kids in grades six through 12. The night will include games, crafts and special events.

The Christian County Library Nixa branch will host a Star Wars Celebration for kids Friday morning (12/20) from 9:30 to noon.

A Disney Party for kids will be held Friday afternoon (12/20) at 3 at the Christian County Library Nixa branch.

The Lights of Joy Christmas Drive-Thru is open through December 31 nightly from 5 to 11 at 700 Expressway Ln. in Branson.

Candy Cane Lane, a drive through light display, is open at Rutledge-Wilson Farm Park, 3825 W. Farm Rd. 146 in Springfield, through Sunday (12/22) from 5 to 8 p.m. Hot chocolate will be available for purchase.

The Light the Park light display at Bolivar’s Dunnegan Park, 601 MO 83 in Bolivar, is open nightly from 6 to 9 p.m. through December 27. Donations are accepted to benefit local charities.

Christmas Lights of Ozark, a holiday light display, is at Finley River Park in Ozark through December 31. Hours are 5 to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 5 to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Donations are accepted.

The Way of Salvation Drive-Through Light Display is open Friday, Saturday and Sunday night (12/20-12/22) from 6 to 10 at 1900 S. Grand in Carthage.

A Holiday Train Garden Display is at the Springfield-Greene County Botanical Center, 2400 S. Scenic in Springfield, through December 31. Hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

The Pop-Up Sale: Holiday Market will be at the Springfield Art Museum, 1111 E. Brookside Dr., Friday and Saturday (12/20-12/21) from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday (12/22) from 1 to 5.

“Outdoor Cooking: Intro to Dutch Ovens for Women” will be held Saturday morning (12/21) at 10 at the Springfield Conservation Nature Center. Registration is required.

The Little Acorns program, “Furry Scurry,” for children three to six-years-old, will be held Saturday afternoon (12/21) at 1 at the Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center, 201 W. Riviera Dr. in Joplin. Kids will learn about mammals and their fur.

Breakfast with Santa will be held Saturday morning (12/21) from 9 to 11 at Chateau on the Lake, 415 N. State Highway 125 in Branson. Proceeds will benefit the Tri-Lakes Humane Society and Shepherd of the Hills Humane Society. Tickets are $16 for adults, $10 for kids 4 to 12-years-old and free for kids three and younger.

Roaring River State Park in Cassville will host an event about bald eagles Saturday (12/21) from 3 to 4:30. You’ll be able to watch for bald eagles along Roaring River, watch a movie about bald eagles and participate in eagle-themed activities. Click here for more information.

Storyteller and musician, Mike Anderson, will portray Santa’s brother, Hugo Kringle, Saturday (12/21) at 10:30 a.m. at the Library Center and at 2 p.m. at the Library Station. The program is geared toward kids in preschool through second grade. Learn more here.

Hugo Kringle will sing holiday songs and talk about growing up with the boy who would become Santa during a program Saturday night (12/21) at 5:30 at the Christian County Library Ozark branch. Find out more here.

You can see the film, “Christmas in Yellowstone,” Saturday and Sunday morning (12/21-12/22) at 11 at George Washington Carver National Monument in Diamond.

“Elf” Interactive will be held Saturday (12/21) at 2 p.m. at the Library Center for kids in kindergarten through fifth grade. They’ll watch the movie, “Elf,” rated PG, while they sing and have fun. There will also be crafts and other activities.

The Springfield Homeless Persons’ Memorial Day will be held Saturday night (12/21) from 5 to 7 at Springfield Vineyard Church, 634 W. Wall in Springfield. The service will include a flashlight-lit walk to the Grant Avenue Bridge.

Rescue One will host an adoption event Saturday (12/21) from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Petsway, 1517 W. Battlefield in Springfield.

The Humane Society of Southwest Missouri will host a Rabies and Vaccination Station Saturday (12/21) at 10 a.m. Microchips are $20 and vaccines are $12.

Springfield Community Gardens will host the workshop, “Native Fruit Crops,” Saturday afternoon (12/21) from 1 to 3 at the Springfield Art Museum, 1111 E. Brookside Dr.

Jordan Valley Ice Park, 635 E. Trafficway in Springfield, will offer free ice skating Saturday night (12/21) from 5:30 to 6:30. Skate rental is $3.

The Moxie Cinema, 305 S. Campbell in Springfield, presents “On Stage: The Bolshoi Presents the Nutcracker” Saturday (12/21) at 1, Sunday (12/22) at 4:45 and Monday (12/23) at 3.

The traveling exhibit, “Over There: Missouri & the Great War,” is at Missouri State University’s Meyer Library through February 27. The exhibit highlights a statewide collaborative digitization project to document Missouri’s role in World War I.

