Weekend Outlook December 27-29, 2019

The program, “Wildlife: Snakes of Missouri,” will be held Friday afternoon (12/27) from 1 to 3 at the Springfield Conservation Nature Center. Learn about snakes, see some up close and even touch one. Registration is required.

Teen Night is Friday night (12/27) from 6 to 8 at the Library Station. Kids in grades six through 12 are invited to watch “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” and enjoy hot cocoa.

Springfield Improv will present “Brand New Life” Friday night (12/27) at 7 at Springfield Improv, 308 South Ave.

The 20th Annual Run for the Ranch will be held Saturday morning (12/28) at 9 at Missouri State University. Proceeds benefit Good Samaritan Boys Ranch. The race has several options: One mile, half marathon, marathon, four-person marathon relay and 6 Hour Run.

“Nature Art: Intro to Woodcarving” will be held Saturday morning (12/28) at 10 at the Springfield Conservation Nature Center. Registration is required.

Members of Southern Missouri Woodcarving Artists will demonstrate their craft Saturday afternoon (12/28) from 1 to 4 at the Springfield Conservation Nature Center. Stop by anytime. Learn more here.

Prairie State Park, 128 NW 150th Ln. in Mindenmines, will host Nature Bingo Saturday morning (12/28) at 10.

See the film, “The Tuskegee Airmen,” Saturday and Sunday (12/28-12/29) at 1 at George Washington Carver National Monument in Diamond.

The Republic Branch Library will host “Build-it Saturday” at 11 Saturday morning (12/28) for kids in kindergarten through eighth grade.

Adults are invited to watch the film, “Mary Poppins Returns” Saturday afternoon (12/28) at 2 at the Library Station. Popcorn will be provided.

Kids are invited to “The Great Snowman Battle” Saturday afternoon (12/28) at 1 at the Christian County Library Ozark branch. They’ll make cardboard forts and try to knock each other’s down with snowballs.

“Springfield Improv: The Musical” will start Saturday night (12/28) at 7:30, and “Big and Tall Show” will start at 9 at Springfield Improv, 308 South Ave. Learn more here.

