Weekend Outlook February 14-16, 2020

Friends of the Garden will host Valentine’s Romance in the Garden Friday (2/14) from 4:30 to 7:30 at the Mizumoto Japanese Stroll Garden, 2400 S. Scenic in Springfield. Admission is $8 with a buy two, get one free offer.

The Little Acorns program, “Wild Valentines,” will be held Friday morning (2/14) at 10 and 11:15 and Saturday morning (2/15) at 11:15 at the Springfield Conservation Nature Center for three to six-year-olds. They’ll learn about how some animals find a mate and work together to raise their young. They’ll also make valentines to take home. Registration is required.

The Little Acorns program, “Calling All Owls,” for kids three to six-years-old, will be held Friday morning (2/14) at 10:30 at the Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center, 201 W. Riviera Drive in Joplin. No registration is required.

Children six and younger are invited to make a mail valentines during a program Friday morning (2/14) at 10 at the Midtown Carnegie Branch Library.

The Springfield Art Museum, 1111 E. Brookside Dr., will hold a Pre-K Open Studio Session Friday morning (2/14) at 10:30. Registration is required.

Studio Live on KSMU Friday (2/14) at noon will feature blues music by Sister Lucille. The band will perform live Friday night at 6 at Tie & Timber Beer Co., 1451 E. Cherry in Springfield.

The Friends of the Lebanon-Laclede County Library will host a Flash Book Sale Friday (2/14) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the library, 915 S. Jefferson in Lebanon.

Kids in grades four through six are invited to Book Bites Friday morning (2/14) at 10:30. Listen to the first few chapters of “Mustaches for Maddie,” while working on a craft. Snacks will be provided. Registration is required.

The Friends of Fresh House Concert will feature John Whytock Friday night (2/14) at 6:30 at Fresh Gallery, 400 W. Walnut in Springfield.

Carriage for a Cause: Valentine’s Edition will be held Friday and Saturday (2/14-2/15) from 4 to 9 on the square in Harrison, Arkansas. Carriage rides will be available, and proceeds will benefit Rotary Club of Harrison. Reservations are requested. For more information, (870) 688-8316.

Springfield Little Theatre presents “Hello Dolly!” starring Kim Crosby through February 23.

Springfield Contemporary Theatre, 302 E. Pershing, presents “Oppenheimer” Friday (2/14) through March 1.

The Branson Regional Arts Council presents “The Wizard of Oz” Friday, February 14, through March 1 at the Historic Owen Theatre in downtown Branson.

The Skinny Improv, 308 South Ave., presents “Friday Double Feature” Friday night (2/14) at 7:30 and “Pappy Van Winkle” at 9. Also this weekend, the Skinny Improv presents “The Home Team” Saturday night (2/15) at 7:30 and “Ladies Night IM PROV” at 9.

Jason Aldean will bring his We Back Tour 2020 to JQH Arena Friday night (2/14) at 7. The concert will also feature Morgan Wallen, Riley Green and Dee Jay Silver.

The Moxie Cinema, 305 S. Campbell in Springfield, presents a Valentine’s showing of the 2017 film, “Call Me By Your Name,” Friday and Saturday night (2/14-2/15) at 8.

Lake Life Expo 2020 is at the Springfield Expo Center, 635 E. St. Louis in Springfield, Friday (2/14) from 1 to 8 p.m., Saturday (2/15) 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday (2/16) from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets are $10 and children 17 and under get in free.

Teen Night for kids in grades six through 12 is Friday night (2/14) from 6 to 8 at the Library Station with a Valentine’s Day theme.

Become a citizen scientist for a day by taking part in the Great Backyard Bird Count Saturday (2/15) at Bennett Spring State Park in Lebanon. There will be bird identification books, electronic bird song devices and other reference items at the nature center from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Visitors are invited to walk the park’s trails and record what birds they hear and see. Learn more here.

Ha Ha Tonka State Park in Camdenton invites the public to count birds during the Great Backyard Bird Count this weekend. Participants should check in at the visitor center from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday through Monday (2/14-2/17). Checklists and suggested locations for counting birds will be available. Find out more here.

The Eureka Springs Chocolate Lovers’ Festival will be held Saturday (2/15) from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the ES Community Center, 44 Kingshighway.

The program, Family Crafting: String Art, will be held Saturday morning (2/15) at 9:30 at the Christian County Library Ozark branch, 1005 N. 4th. Registration is required.

Eden Village will hold a work day Saturday morning (2/15) from 9 to noon. Volunteers are needed to help with general grounds clean up, landscaping and putting together and staining picnic tables.

Springfield Community Gardens will present a Flower Production Workshop Saturday morning (2/15) at 10 at the Midtown Carnegie Branch Library. Learn to select the right mix of profitable cut and dried flowers, flower production, harvest and handling and marketing.

C-Street City Market will hold a meeting for potential vendors for the 2020 season Saturday (2/15) from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 299 E. Commercial in Springfield.

The Missouri State University Lady Bears will host Southern Illinois Saturday afternoon (2/15) at 3 at JQH Arena. Learn more here.

The Drury baseball team will host Winona State Saturday and Sunday (2/15-2/16) at noon and 3 at U.S. Baseball Park, 4400 N. 19th St. in Ozark. Find out more here.

The Evangel women’s basketball team will host Culver-Stockton Saturday (2/15) at noon. Details here.

The Evangel men’s basketball team will host Culver-Stockton Saturday afternoon (2/15) at 2. Details here.

The Shepherd of the Hills Conservation Center, 483 Hatchery Rd. in Branson, will host a Bluebird Workshop Saturday morning (2/15) from 10 to noon. Families will work together to make a bluebird box. Registration is required.

George Washington Carver National Monument, 5646 Carver Rd. in Diamond, will host Carver Laboratory Demonstrations Saturday and Sunday (2/15-2/16) from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Moxie Flix Series at the Moxie, 305 S. Campbell in Springfield, will feature “The Wizard of Oz” Saturday morning (2/15) at 10. The series focuses on films kids should see before they turn 13.

Adults are invited to watch the film, “Captain Marvel,” Saturday afternoon (2/15) at 2 at the Library Station. Popcorn will be provided.

The Springfield Symphony will present “American Pictures,” featuring violinist, Tessa Lark, Saturday night (2/15) at 7:30 at the Juanita K. Hammons Hall for the Performing Arts.

Wonders of the Night Sky will start Saturday night (2/15) at 6:30 at George Washington Carver National Monument, 5646 Carver Rd. in Diamond. Join a park ranger and night sky photographer for an indoor and outdoor presentation.

The Eureka Gras Night Parade will start Saturday night (2/15) at 6 in downtown Eureka Springs, Arkansas. Themed floats, walkers and dancers will parade through the streets to the sound of Mardi Gras music.

The 7th Annual Black Light Ball will start at 7 Saturday night (2/15) in downtown Eureka Springs, Arkansas.

“Flexible Itineraries: Far from the Madding Tourist Bus” is at the Spiva Center for the Arts, 222 W. 3rd St. in Joplin, through March 14.

The exhibit, “Anonymous Women: Camouflage and Calamity,” is at the Spiva Center for the Arts, 222 W. 3rd St. in Joplin, through March 7.

The Essentials Film Series at the Moxie, 305 S. Campbell in Springfield, will feature the 2009 film, “Redline,” Sunday and Monday night (2/16-2/17) at 7.

Springfield Contemporary Theatre, 302 E. Pershing in Springfield, presents "SCT Sings" Sunday and Monday night (2/16-2/17) at 7:30. The concerts will feature composer, Anthony Newley, who created the score to the film, Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory.

VFW Post 3404, 1136 E. Atlantic in Springfield, will host their Bottomless Soup Fundraiser Sunday (2/16) from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The cost is $7.

Sunday Make ‘n Play is Sunday afternoon (2/16) from 2 to 4 for ages three to grade four at the Schweitzer Brentwood Branch Library. Drop in for a hands-on, interactive experience with a maker, play and art focus.

