Weekend Outlook February 21-23, 2020

The Missouri State Ice Hockey Bears will host Northern Illinois Friday and Saturday night (2/21-2/22) at 7 at Jordan Valley Ice Park.

Science Sprouts: Sports-ology, for kids under six-years-old, will be held Friday morning (2/21) at 10 at the Discovery Center, 438 E. St. Louis. The program is free with museum admission.

Tanya Tucker will bring the CMT Next Women of Country, Bring My Flowers Now Tour to the Gillioz Theatre Friday night (2/21) at 8 with special guest, Brandy Clark.

The Missouri State Lady Bears will host Evansville Friday night (2/21) at 7 and Indiana State Sunday afternoon (2/23) at 2 at JQH Arena. Learn more here.

Springfield Art Museum director, Nick Nelson, will discuss upcoming exhibits during Lunch and Learn: Coming Attractions Friday (2/21) at noon. Take a sack lunch.

The Springfield Art Museum, 1111 E. Brookside Dr., will hold a Pre-K Open Studio Session Friday morning (2/21) at 10:30. Registration is required.

Springfield Ballet will host The Little Mermaid Children’s Workshop Sunday (2/23) at 3 at the Creamery Arts Center. The workshop is for boys and girls three to eight-years-old, and the cost to attend is $15. The registration deadline is Friday (2/21).

The second annual Queer Artists Showcase will be held Friday night (2/21) at 7 at the GLO Center, 518 E. Commercial in Springfield. The event will feature art, live music and entertainment.

The MSU Theatre and Dance Department presents “Picnic” through March 3 in the Craig Hall Coger Theatre. The play captures the repression and restlessness of mid-century middle America.

The MSU women’s tennis team will face Central Arkansas Friday night (2/21) at 7 and Nebraska-Omaha Saturday afternoon (2/22) at 1 at Cooper Tennis Complex, 2331 E. Pythian in Springfield.

VFW Post 3404, 1136 E. Atlantic, will host a Fish Fry Friday night (2/21) from 5:30 to 7:30. The cost is $7 per person.

The Baseball Card & Collectors Show is Friday (2/21) from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday (2/22) from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday (2/23) from noon to 6 at the Battlefield Mall in Springfield.

Teen Night is Friday night (2/21) from 6 to 8 for kids in grades six through 12 at the Library Station. The event includes games, crafts and special events.

The 2020 Bennett Spring Pre-Trout Season Meeting will be held Friday night (2/21) at 6 at Bennett Spring State Park in Lebanon. The manager of the hatchery will discuss the upcoming trout season, park improvements and events.

The Moxie Cinema’s In Translation Series will feature the film, “Varda by Agnes,” Friday (2/21) at 5, Saturday (2/22) at 1 and 6 and Sunday (2/23) at 4.

Springfield Contemporary Theatre presents “Oppenheimer” through March 1.

The Branson Regional Arts Council presents “The Wizard of Oz” Friday, February 14, through March 1 at the Historic Owen Theatre in downtown Branson.

“Flexible Itineraries: Far from the Madding Tourist Bus” is at the Spiva Center for the Arts, 222 W. 3rd St. in Joplin, through March 14.

The exhibit, “Anonymous Women: Camouflage and Calamity,” is at the Spiva Center for the Arts, 222 W. 3rd St. in Joplin, through March 7.

Moxie Mornings will be held Saturday morning (2/22) at 10 at the Moxie Cinema, 305 S. Campbell in Springfield Kids two to six-years-old are invited for an innovative short film and a craft.

The Wildcat Glades Friends Group will offer the class, Solitary Bee Houses, Saturday morning (2/22) at 10:30 at the Shoal Creek Conservation and Education Center in Joplin. Families are invited to learn about solitary bees and create bee hotels to attract them to their yards. Registration is required.

World War II survivor and author, Dagmar Weiss Snodgrass, will speak at this month’s Springfield Writer’s Guild meeting Saturday morning (2/22) at 11 at McAllister’s Deli, 1711 W. Battlefield. Learn more here.

The Sertoma Chili Cook-Off 2020 is Saturday (2/22) from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Springfield Expo Center, 635 E. St. Louis in Springfield. The event also includes the KSMU Acoustic Stage with live music throughout the day.

From the Skin Out! a costuming workshop for historic clothing, will be held Saturday (2/22) at 1 at the Gray Campbell Farmstead, 2400 S. Scenic in Springfield. The cost is $15.

C-Street Mardi Gras 2020 is Saturday (2/22) from 10 a.m. to midnight. Beads will be available at C-street merchants. A history walk/parade will start at 1 outside of Footbridge Trading Company.

The program, Interracial Understanding, will be held Saturday and Sunday (2/22-2/23) at 1 at George Washington Carver National Monument in Diamond. A park ranger will talk about Carver’s rise to fame and his efforts towards interracial understanding after his 1921 appearance before the House Ways and Means Committee.

The Eureka Gras Day Parade will be held Saturday afternoon (2/22) at 2 in downtown Eureka Springs, Arkansas.

Springfield Little Theatre presents “Hello, Dolly!” starring Kim Crosby, through Sunday (2/23) at the Landers Theatre.

The program, “Archery for Beginners,” will be held Saturday morning (2/22) at 8:30 at the Andy Dalton Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center, 4897 N. Farm Rd. 61 in Ash Grove. Registration is required.

The MSU men’s basketball team will host Loyola Chicago Saturday afternoon (2/22) at 2:30 at JQH Arena. Learn more here.

Adults are invited to learn to play the ukulele Saturday afternoon (2/22) at 3 at the Midtown Carnegie Branch Library. Take your own ukulele or you can borrow one. Registration is required if you’d like to borrow an instrument from the library.

Try Hockey for Free Day will be held Saturday afternoon (2/22) at 1 at Jordan Valley Ice Park. Kids will be able to try hockey, and equipment and coaches will be provided. Registration is required.

Asbury United Methodist Church, 1500 S. Campbell in Springfield, will host the Mardi Gras Shrimp Boil Saturday night (2/22) from 5 to 7. Tickets are $15 and include a meal, king cake, a Mardi Gras Parade, trivia and more.

The Library Station will host STEAM Train Saturday (2/22) from 2 to 4 for kids in first through sixth grade. Design and build a prototype for a crash-proof car.

The program, “Science Matters: HeLa Cells and ‘The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks,’” will be held Saturday afternoon (2/22) at 2 at the Christian County Library Ozark Branch, 1005 N. 4th.

The Springfield Bird and All Pet Show is Saturday (2/22) from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Ozarks Empire Fairground. Admission is $5.

Drury University will host the Esports Festival Saturday and Sunday (2/22-2/23) at the O’Reilly Family Event Center.

Adults are invited to “Vinyl Collecting 101 and Record Swap” Saturday afternoon (2/22) at 1 at the Christian County Library Nixa Branch, 208 McCroskey.

The Humane Society of Southwest Missouri, 3161 W. Norton Rd., will host a Rabies & Vaccination Station Saturday (2/22) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Springfield-Greene County Park Board will host the Daddy Daughter Dance Saturday night (2/22) at 6 at the Northview Center at Doling Park. The cost is $40 per couple and $15 for each additional girl. Registration is required.

The MSU 2020 Jazz Fest Concert will start at 5:30 Saturday night (2/22) at the Juanita K. Hammons Hall for the Performing Arts. The concert will feature Grammy-nominated trombonist, Steve Wiest, with the MSU Jazz Studies Ensemble I.

The 2020 MSU Composition Festival Concert I will be held Sunday (2/23) at 5:30 p.m. in Ellis Hall. The concert will feature the world premiere performance of William Averitt’s “Easter 1906.” It recounts the lynching of three young black men on Springfield’s Park Central Square and will be performed by the MSU Chorale.

The Sierra Club-White River Group will hold a cleanup of South Creek Sunday afternoon (2/23) from 1:30 to 3:30. Volunteers are needed. Meet in the Bank of Sullivan parking lot, 2655 S. Campbell in Springfield. RSVPs are requested.

