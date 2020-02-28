Weekend Outlook February 28-March 1, 2020

The 30th Annual Lawn and Garden Show is Friday (2/28) from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday (2/29) from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday (3/1) from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds. The event will include exhibitors and seminars. Admission is $5, and kids six and younger get in free.

Bennett Spring State Park is offering self-guided tours of the Civilian Conservation Corps structures at the park through October 31. Stop by the visitor center to pick up a self-guided tour brochure.

The Springfield Art Museum, 1111 E. Brookside Dr., will hold a Pre-K Project Day Friday morning (2/28) at 10:30. Registration is required.

Storyteller Gladys Caines Coggswell will present “Feast of Stories” Friday night (2/28) at 7 at the Library Station. It’s in celebration of the Springfield African American Read-In.

The Springfield-Greene County Park Board and Dickerson Park Zoo will host an Owl Prowl Friday night (2/28) at 7 at the Lake Springfield Park and Boathouse, 5324 S. Kissick. The cost is $5, and registration is requested at (417) 891-1550.

The MSU Ice Hockey Bears will host Lindenwood Friday and Saturday night (2/28-2/29) at 7 at Jordan Valley Ice Park in Springfield.

Bull Blast is Friday and Saturday night (2/28-2/29) at 8 at the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds. Tickets at the door are $18 for adults and $6 for kids 12 and younger.

Springfield Improv presents “The Bee Side” Friday night (2/28) at 7:30 and “As the Noun Verbs” at 9.

The MSU Theatre and Dance Department presents “Picnic” through Tuesday (3/3) in the Craig Hall Coger Theatre. The play captures the repression and restlessness of mid-century middle America. Showtimes are Friday night (2/28) at 7:30, Sunday (3/1) at 2:30 and Monday and Tuesday night (3/2-3/3) at 7:30.

Drury Jazz Combos I and II will perform Friday night (2/28) from 6 to 7:30 at C-Street Gallery, 233 E. Commercial Street in Springfield. Find out more here.

The Parkview Lassies will host a Chili and Trivia Night Friday night (2/28) at 5:30 at the school, 516 W. Meadowmere in Springfield. The cost is $5 for a bottomless bowl of chili and $5 to participate in trivia.

The College of the Ozarks Music Department will host an Organ and Trumpet Recital Friday night (2/28) at 7:30 at Central Christian Church, 1475 N. Washington in Springfield.

Supernatural Live Parodies presents “Dream a Little Dream of Me” Friday and Saturday night (2/28-2/29) at 7:30 at Nathan P. Murphy’s, 218 S. Campbell in Springfield.

Grave Tales presents “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” Friday and Saturday night (2/28-2/29) at 9:30 at Nathan P. Murphy’s, 218 S. Campbell in Springfield.

University Extension will host the Introduction to High Tunnels Short Course Saturday (2/29) from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is $25.

A cleanup of the Spring Branch at Bennett Spring State Park in Lebanon will be held Saturday morning (2/29) from 10 to noon. Displays of nature-related items will be available from 10 to 11 with lunch at 11. Participants should take their own drinks.

The workshop, “Developing and Telling Stories,” will be held Saturday morning (2/29) at 9 at the Springfield Art Museum with storyteller, Gladys Caines Coggswell.

Vulture Venture is Saturday (2/29) from noon to 5 at the Shepherd of the Hills Conservation Center, 483 Hatchery Rd. in Branson. The events includes indoor and outdoor activities.

The MSU men’s basketball team will host Southern Illinois Saturday afternoon (2/29) at 3 at JQH Arena. Find out more here.

The Discovery Center of Springfield invites scout families to Merit Badge University Saturday (2/29) from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Scouts will earn merit badges. Lunch is included in the $20 admission fee. Registration is required.

MSU will host a Public Observing Night at Baker Observatory, 1766 Old Hillcrest Road in Fair Grove, Saturday night (2/29) at 6:30. You’ll be able to look through the facility’s new telescopes.

Cat Video Fest 2020 is Saturday (2/29) at 12:30 at the Moxie Cinema, 305 S. Campbell in Springfield. A portion of the proceeds will go to Eden Animal Haven, a no-kill, cage-free, cat-only shelter.

The undefeated Drury Lady Panthers basketball team will host Rockhurst Saturday afternoon (2/29) at 1 at the O’Reilly Family Event Center. Find details here.

The Drury men’s basketball team will host Rockhurst Saturday (2/29) at 3 at the O’Reilly Family Event Center.

Evangel University’s women’s basketball team will host Clarke Saturday (2/29) at noon, and the men’s team will host Clarke at 2 in Springfield. Find out more here.

Children are invited to the program, “Frogs, Toads and Salamanders,” Saturday morning (2/29) at 10:30 at the Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center, 201 W. Riviera Dr. in Joplin. Registration is required.

Nixa Parks and Recreation will host the Indoor Garage Sale 2020 Saturday (2/29) from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the X Center, 701 N. Taylor Way in Nixa.

The Buffalo National River will host Oral History Collection Day Saturday (2/29) at the Ponca Elk Education Center. Appointments are available for those who would like to share stories of the Buffalo River area. Students from the University of Central Arkansas will conduct interviews and scan photographs to preserve oral and visual histories of life in the Ozarks.

George Washington Carver National Monument in Diamond will present “Expressions of the Soul” Saturday and Sunday afternoon (2/29-3/1) at 1. See images of Carver’s art that he used to portray a sense of serenity and personal rejuvenation.

The Show Me Snakes Reptile Show is Saturday and Sunday (2/29-3/1) from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds. Admission is $5, and kids 12 and younger get in free.

Kids in preschool through fifth grade are invited to a Leap Day Celebration Saturday morning (2/29) at 10 at the Republic Branch Library.

A grand opening for the Heirloom Seed Library will be held Saturday afternoon (2/29) from 2 to 4 at the Midtown Carnegie Branch Library and the Library Station in Springfield. Experienced gardeners will be on hand to answer garden-related questions.

The Lebanon-Laclede County Library will host the Dr. Seuss Birthday Party! Saturday (2/29) from 10 to noon. The event will include storytime, snacks, a craft and more.

Kids in preschool through grade five are invited to sing along with the movie, “Frozen,” Saturday morning (2/29) at 10:30 at the Library Center. There will also be crafts and activities. Learn more here.

Springfield Contemporary Theatre presents “Oppenheimer” through Sunday (3/1).

The Branson Regional Arts Council presents “The Wizard of Oz” Sunday (3/1) at the Historic Owen Theatre in downtown Branson.

“Flexible Itineraries: Far from the Madding Tourist Bus” is at the Spiva Center for the Arts, 222 W. 3rd St. in Joplin, through March 14.

The exhibit, “Anonymous Women: Camouflage and Calamity,” is at the Spiva Center for the Arts, 222 W. 3rd St. in Joplin, through March 7.

The Missouri River Bird Observatory will host a winter bird banding demonstration Sunday afternoon (3/1) from 1 to 3:30 at the Springfield Conservation Nature Center, 4601 S. Nature Center Way. Stop by anytime.

The MSU Trombone Ensemble will present a concert in advance of their performance at the American Trombone Workshop Sunday night (3/1) at 5:30 in C Minor Hall at Ellis Hall.

Trout Season opens Sunday (3/1), and there are special events at Missouri State Parks, including Bennett Spring, Roaring River and Montauk.

The Mid-Town Concert Series at Central Christian Church, 1475 N. Washington in Springfield, will feature soprano, Carly Wingfield, Sunday afternoon (3/1) at 3.

Winter Jam 2020 comes to JQH Arena Sunday night (3/1) at 6 and will feature several contemporary Christian artists. Tickets are $15 at the door.

The MSU Multicultural Ensemble will give a concert Sunday night (3/1) at 7:30 in C Minor Hall at Ellis Hall.

Sunday Make ‘n Play is Sunday afternoon (3/1) from 2 to 4 at the Schweitzer Brentwood Branch Library. It’s for three-year-olds to kids in grade four.

