Weekend Outlook February 7-9, 2020

The Shepherd of the Hills Conservation Center, 483 Hatchery Rd. in Branson, will host an Owl Prowl Friday night (2/7) at 7. Registration is required.

The Springfield Conservation Nature Center will host an Owl Prowl Friday night (2/7) at 7. Get an up close look at owls from Dickerson Park Zoo and then head out on the trail to try to see some in the wild. Registration is required.

“The Milly Project” will be performed Friday night (2/7) at 7 at the Gillioz Theatre, 325 Park Central East in Springfield. It’s the true account of a slave in Springfield who won her freedom in 1836 and was later dragged and beaten in the streets by an angry mob.

Christian County Homeless Alliance will host their annual Hot Soup, Cold Nights fundraiser tonight (2/7) from 6:00 to 8:00 at Redeemer Lutheran Church 911 W. Mt. Vernon St. in Nixa. The event will feature a variety of soups, a silent auction and ceramic bowls donated by the Nixa High School Art Department. Donations will be accepted.

First Friday Art Walk is Friday night (2/7) from 5 to 9 at 18 venues in downtown Springfield.

As part of First Friday Art Walk, “Leadership Around the World” will be held Friday night (2/7) from 5:30 to 7:30 at the Jim D. Morris Center, 301 S. Jefferson in Springfield. Join visiting students from around the world to explore how great leaders are made and learn about the cultural factors that shape our expectations of leaders.

A Pre-K Open Studio Session will be held Friday morning (2/7) at 10:30 at the Springfield Art Museum, 1111 E. Brookside Dr. Admission is free, but registration is required.

Art on the Move is Friday night (2/7) from 6 to 9 at the Botanical Center, 2400 S. Scenic in Springfield. Students from MU will produce and display digital storytelling art at the center, and some of the art will be one-of-a-kind creations specific to the event and space. Registration is required.

Springfield Little Theatre presents “Hello Dolly!” starring Kim Crosby Friday night (2/7) through February 23.

The Springfield Ballet’s 10th Annual Daddy Daughter Dance will be held Friday night (2/7) at 7 at the Hotel Vandivort.

Kids in grades five through 12 are invited to “Better in a Letter” today (2/7) from 4 to 5:30 at the Fair Grove Branch Library. Stop by on National Send a Card to a Friend Day and make a 3D card for your friend using pop-ups or perler beads.

The Moxie Cinema, 305 S. Campbell in Springfield, is currently hosting Oscar Shorts. See short films that have been nominated for an Oscar.

The MSU women’s tennis team will host Murray State Friday night (2/7) at 7 at Cooper Tennis Complex, 2331 E. Pythian in Springfield. Learn more here.

Friday night (2/7) is Teen Night from 6 to 8 at the Library Station. Kids in grades six through 12 are invited for games, crafts and special events.

The Park Central Branch Library will host Game Night for adults Friday night (2/7) from 6 to 9. Games will be provided or you can take your own.

Adults are invited to the Friday Film Club Friday night (2/7) at 6 at the Christian County Library Nixa Branch, 208 McCroskey. See the film, “Fences.” Registration is required.

Chess on the Square—Rapid/Quick Chess Tournament, for all ages, will be held Friday night (2/7) at 6 at the Discovery Center of Springfield, 438 E. St. Louis.

The Missouri State Ice Hockey Bears will host the University of Oklahoma Friday and Saturday night (2/7-2/8) at 7 at Jordan Valley Ice Park, 635 E. Trafficway. Learn more here.

The Carden International Circus Spectacular is at JQH Arena on the MSU campus through Sunday (2/9).

A Black History Month event at Timmons Temple, 1100 N. Hampton in Springfield, will feature a conversation with the cast and director of “The Milly Project” Saturday morning (2/8) at 11. The play tells the story of Milly Sawyers, a slave in Springfield who won her freedom in 1836 and was later dragged and beaten in the streets by an angry mob. It was written and produced by Willard High School teacher, Kendra Chappell.

The Moxie Cinema, 305 S. Campbell in Springfield, will host Moxie Mornings for kids two to six-years-old Saturday morning (2/8) at 10. The morning includes an innovative short film and an art project.

The Neosho Arts Council will host ArtCon Saturday (2/8) from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Carver Elementary School, 12350 Norway Rd. in Neosho. The event will feature special guest, Corin Nemec, star of “Stargate.”

The grand opening of the Fairbanks Community Hub, 1126 N. Broadway in Springfield, will be held Saturday (2/8) from 1 to 3. Tours will be offered, and refreshments will be served.

Giggles & Glamour, to benefit The Kitchen, Inc., will be held Saturday night (2/8) at 6 at the Diamond Room, 2340 W. Grand in Springfield. The night will include, dinner, comedy, a cash bar, music and dancing.

The annual Chili Supper and Silent Auction to benefit Central High School’s Kilties will be held Saturday night (2/8) from 6 to 8 at the school, 423 E. Central in Springfield. Tickets are $7 for adults and $4 for kids under age 11.

The Greene County Democratic Party will host the 8th annual GCDCC Chili Cookoff Friday (2/7) from 5:30 to 8 at Teamster’s Union Local No. 245, 1850 E. Division in Springfield. Admission is $15.

The Camp Barnabas Campfire 5K will be held Saturday night (2/8) at 5 starting at the Jordan Valley Park in Springfield. The cost is $35.

The ninth annual Seuss Science Day is Saturday (2/8) from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Discovery Center of Springfield, 438 E. St. Louis. Admission is $7 and includes Seuss activity stations, Seuss storytime, visits with the Cat in the Hat and access to Discovery Center exhibits. Kids under two get in free.

Farmers Market of the Ozarks, 2144 E. Republic Rd., will host Bluegrass Jams Saturday (2/8) from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Join in or just watch. https://www.springfieldmo.org/events/46342/bluegrass-jams

Find Your Soul Mutt will be held Saturday night (2/8) from 6 to 8 at 4 by 4 Brewing Company, 2811 E. Galloway in Springfield. In this speed dating event, you’ll be introduced to adoptable dogs. The event also includes drinks, vegan-friendly snacks and live music. There’s a suggested donation of $5 to benefit C.A.R.E. animal rescue.

The Arc of the Ozarks will host the 12th Annual Outdoor Hunt and Fish Show Saturday (2/8) from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday (2/9) from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Springfield Expo Center, 635 E. St. Louis. Admission is $8 in advance and $10 at the door.

Adults are invited to make old-fashioned valentines during Second Saturday Crafts Saturday (2/8) at noon at the Park Central Branch Library. Materials will be provided.

“Flexible Itineraries: Far from the Madding Tourist Bus” is at the Spiva Center for the Arts, 222 W. 3rd St. in Joplin, through March 14.

The exhibit, “Anonymous Women: Camouflage and Calamity,” is at the Spiva Center for the Arts, 222 W. 3rd St. in Joplin, through March 7.

A Short-Eared Owl Hike will start Saturday afternoon (2/8) at 4:30 at the Shawnee Trail Conservation Area in Asbury, MO. It’s for ages 12 and up. Learn about the owls as you try to spot some. Registration is required.

The 8th Annual Midwest Regional Beer, Wine, Cheese and Chocolate Festival is set for Saturday (2/8) from noon to 5 at the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds. Proceeds will benefit the American Cancer Society. Tickets are $26 at the door. It’s a 21 and older event.

The program, “Encouraging the Next Generation,” will be held Saturday and Sunday afternoon (2/8-2/9) at 1 at George Washington Carver National Monument in Diamond. Learn about the treasured relationships Carver had with a group of young men who were known as Carver’s boys.

Drury’s baseball team will host East Central Saturday (2/8) at noon and 3 and Sunday (2/9) at noon at U.S. Baseball Park, 4400 N. 19th in Ozark. Learn more here.

“Stories on Audio” will be held Saturday afternoon (2/8) for adults at the Midtown Carnegie Branch Library. Listen to “The Best Short Stories of Mark Twain.” Crafting supplies will be provided for those who want to keep their hands busy or you can take your own. Warm cider will be served.

Kids of all ages are invited to “Art Exploration” Saturday afternoon (2/8) at 2 at the Library Station. Materials will be provided.

The 28th Annual It’s a Gas Swap Meet! will be held Saturday (2/8) from 8 a.m. to noon at the Cowan Civic Center, 505 Elm in Lebanon.

The 41st Annual International Banquet and Show, “It’s a Lovely World,” will be held Saturday night (2/8) at 5 in the Plaster Student Union Ballroom and the PSU Theatre. The evening will include a buffet dinner featuring international dishes and performances by students. Tickets are $15 for students and $20 for nonstudents.

The Sierra Club-White River Group will hold a glade restoration work day Saturday (2/8) from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Ozark Mountain State Park. Volunteers are needed, and rsvp’s are requested.

The Mystery Hour will hold a live taping Saturday night (2/8) at 7:30 at the Gillioz Theatre, 325 Park Central East in Springfield. Guests will be Corin Nemec, star of “Stargate,” Abbey Waterworth, Bryan Copeland and Dawson Hollow.

Adults are invited to see the film, “The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks,” Saturday afternoon (2/9) at 2 at the Christian County Library Ozark Branch, 1005 N. 4th.

The Drury Lady Panthers basketball team will host Illinois Saturday afternoon (2/8) at 1 at the O’Reilly Family Event Center in Springfield. Learn more here.

The Drury men’s basketball team will host Illinois Saturday afternoon (2/8) at 3 at the O’Reilly Family Event Center in Springfield. Learn more here.

“I Want…the Desires of Women in Opera” will be held Saturday night (2/8) at 7 at 222 W. 3rd in Joplin. Heartland Opera Theatre will partner with Spiva Center for the Arts for this musical evening of tantalizing operatic arias to celebrate and coincide with Patty Carroll’s Main Gallery exhibit, Anonymous Women: Camouflage and Calamity.

Teens are invited to “Anime and Candy Sushi” Saturday afternoon (2/8) at 2 at the Christian County Library Nixa Branch, 208 McCroskey. They’ll watch anime and make candy sushi.

The MSU women’s tennis team will host South Dakota Sunday morning (2/9) at 10 at Cooper Tennis Complex, 2331 E. Pythian in Springfield. Learn more here.

Dr. Robert Spring, clarinet professor at Arizona State University, will present a recital Sunday afternoon (2/9) at 3:30 in C Minor Recital Hall in Ellis Hall at Missouri State University.

The Essentials Film Series at the Moxie Cinema, 305 S. Campbell in Springfield, the 2006 film, “Paprika,” Sunday night (2/9) at 5 and Monday night (2/10) at 7.

The program, “Body Art Basics,” will start at 2 p.m. Sunday (2/9) at the Schweitzer Brentwood Branch Library for all ages. Before you make it permanent, get information about tattoos and body jewelry from professionals at Kaleidoscope.

Hooray for Hollywood, an event to benefit Isabel’s House, will be held Sunday night (2/9) at 5 at the Double Tree Hotel and Convention Center, 2431 N. Glenstone in Springfield. The Academy Awards will be simulcast on the big screen. The evening will also include a cocktail hour, dinner, live and silent auction, sponsor-a-child opportunities and a raffle drawing.

The Blues Society of the Ozarks will host their monthly jam session Sunday (2/9) from 3 to 6 at Shuffle, 2550 S. Campbell in Springfield.

