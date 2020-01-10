Weekend Outlook January 10-12, 2019

Down Periscope will be the featured band on KSMU’s Studio Live Friday (1/10) at noon on KSMU. The band will perform live at Tie & Timber Beer Co., 1451 E. Cherry in Springfield, Friday night at 6.

The Springfield Conservation Nature Center will host the Owl Prowl and Evening Stroll Friday night (1/10) from 6 to 9. The trails will be open and patrolled. Dickerson Park Zoo will offer two indoor programs at 6:30 and 7:30. No registration is required.

Springfield Contemporary Theatre, 302 E. Pershing, presents “Side by Side by Sondheim" through January 26. Showtimes are Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7:30 and Sunday at 2.

The Little Acorns program, “Regal Eagles,” will be held Friday morning (1/10) at 10:30 and Saturday afternoon (1/11) at 1 at the Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center, 201 W. Riviera Dr. in Joplin. It’s for kids three to six-years-old.

Springfield Improv presents “Friday Double Feature” Friday night (1/10) at 7:30 and “Pappy Van Winkle” at 9 at 308 South Ave. in Springfield.

The 12th Annual Sport, Boat and Travel Show will be held Friday (1/10) from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday (1/11) from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday (1/12) from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds.

“Book Bites,” for kids in grades four through six, will be held Friday morning (1/10) at 10:30 at the Willard Branch Library. Listen along and work on a craft as library staff read aloud the first few chapters of “Joplin, Wishing” by Diane Stanley.

The Missouri State University Lady Bears will host Drake Friday night (1/10) at 7 at JQH Arena. Find out more here.

The Midtown Carnegie Branch Library in Springfield invites kids six and younger to “We’re Bringing you the Beach” Friday morning (1/10) at 10. The program will include books, songs and activities about summer.

The Lebanon-Laclede County Library will hold a flash book sale Friday (1/10) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The program, “Carver and Chemurgy,” will be held Saturday and Sunday (1/11-1/12) at 1 p.m. at George Washington Carver National Monument in Diamond.

A Fix-It Fair will be held Saturday (1/11) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Midtown Carnegie Branch Library. Volunteer experts will help you repair fixable items.

The Second Annual Springfield Police vs. Fire Charity Ice Hockey Game will be held Saturday night (1/11) at 7 at Jordan Valley Ice Park. General admission is $5, and tickets are available at the door. Doors open at 6.

A guided tour of the exhibit, “The Road I Call Home,” by Randy Bacon will be held Saturday (1/11) from 11 to noon at the Springfield Art Museum, 1111 E. Brookside Dr. The exhibit focuses on individuals experiencing homelessness in Springfield.

Second Saturday Crafts will be held Saturday (1/11) at noon at the Park Central Branch Library. Adults are invited to stop by for bullet journaling. Materials will be provided.

“Short Stories on Audio,” for adults, will start at 1 p.m. Saturday (1/11) at the Midtown Carnegie Branch Library. Listen to a selection of “The Best Short Stories of Mark Twain.” Basic crafting supplies will be provided for those who want to keep their hands busy or you can take your own. Warm cider will be served.

“Storytime at the Park” will be held Saturday (1/10) at 11:30 at Farmers Park, 2144 E. Republic Rd. in Springfield. Other dates are February 8 and March 14.

The Missouri State University men’s basketball team will host Northern Iowa Saturday afternoon (1/11) at 3 at JQH Arena. Learn more here.

The Drury women’s basketball team will host Lindenwood Saturday afternoon (1/11) at 1 at the O’Reilly Family Event Center. Learn more here.

The Drury men’s basketball team will host Lindenwood Saturday afternoon (1/11) at 3 at the O’Reilly Family Event Center. Find out more here.

The program, “Fighting Cold and Flu Season Naturally for Kids,” will be held Saturday afternoon (1/11) at 2 at the Library Center. Parents will learn simple and effective ways to prepare their children for cold and flu season.

Learn about the wintering birds of Southwest Missouri during the program, “Birds of Winter,” Saturday morning (1/11) at 10 at the Shepherd of the Hills Conservation Center in Branson. Participants will make bird feeders to take home. Registration is required.

“Art Exploration" is Saturday afternoon (1/11) at 2 at the Library Station for kids of all ages. Materials will be provided.

Second Saturday Art Walk is Saturday (1/11) from 1 to 5 in downtown Springfield.

The Gillioz Theatre, 325 Park Central East in Springfield, presents magician, Michael Carbonaro, Saturday night (1/11) at 7.

Springfield Improv presents “The Home Team” Saturday night (1/11) at 7:30 and “Putting Out Fires” Saturday night (1/11) at 9 at 308 South Ave. in Springfield.

The King’s Day Kick-Off Party will be held Saturday night (1/11) at 5 at Center Stage Event Venue in Eureka Springs, Arkansas. It’s the first event of Eureka Springs Mardi Gras.

The Missouri State University Lady Bears will host UNI Sunday afternoon (1/12) at 2 at JQH Arena. Learn more here.

A Zoo Explorers Class for kids in grades four through six will be held Sunday afternoon (1/12) at 2 at Dickerson Park Zoo. The class includes a zoo tour, live animal visit and classroom activities. The cost is $30.

A Jigsaw Puzzle Competition will be held Sunday afternoon (1/12) from 1:30 to 3:30 at the Schweitzer Brentwood Branch Library. Teams of two to four people will race to be the first to finish a 500-piece jigsaw puzzle. Registration is required.

The Gillioz Theatre presents “Napoleon Dynamite” Sunday night (1/12) at 8. Watch the classic film and have a live conversation with the film’s stars, Jon Heder, Efrin Ramirez and John Gries.

Sunday (1/12) is Yeti Day at 2 at the Library Center. Kids two-years-old to grade two will listen to stories, sing songs and take part in other activities all about Yeti.

