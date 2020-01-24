 Weekend Outlook January 24-26, 2020 | KBIA

Weekend Outlook January 24-26, 2020

The HBA Home Show is Friday (1/24) from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday (1/25) from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday (10/26) from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Springfield Expo Center, 635 E. St. Louis.  

“Les Miserables” is at the Juanita K. Hammons Hall for the Performing Arts through Sunday (1/26).  Showtimes are Friday (1/24) at 8, Saturday (1/25) at 2 and 8 and Sunday (1/26) at 1 and 6:30.    

The Greater Springfield Garage Sale will be held Saturday (1/25) from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday (1/26) from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds, 3001 N. Grant in Springfield.  Admission is $5 and free for kids under 12.    

Springfield Contemporary Theatre presents “Side by Side by Sondheim” Friday and Saturday night (1/24-1/25) at 7:30 and Sunday (1/26) at 2.  

The traveling exhibit, “Over There:  Missouri and the Great War,” is at the Missouri State University Meyer Library through February 27.  The exhibit explores World War I history through the perspective of Missouri and Missourians.    

Conservation TEENS at the Springfield Conservation Nature Center will learn how to identify migrating waterfowl Saturday morning (1/25) from 9 to noon.  The program is for kids 12 to 17-years-old, and registration is required.  

The second annual Empire Market Chili Cookoff will be held Saturday (1/25) from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 931 E. 4th St. in Joplin.  

Catholic Campus Ministries will host the 31st Annual Jack Frost 5K Saturday (1/25) at 9 a.m.  

The program, “Be Doggone Safe:  Dog Bite Prevention” is Saturday (1/25) at 10 a.m. at the Willard Branch Library.  

The program, “George Washington Carver:  A Man of Great Faith,” will start Saturday and Sunday (1/25-1/26) at 1 at George Washington Carver National Monument in Diamond.  

“Birds:  A Festival of Eagles” will be held Saturday (1/25) from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Veterans’ Memorial Park in Stella, Missouri.  There will be spotting scopes and educational activities.  

The Little Acorns program, “Wonderful Weasels,” for kids three to six-years-old, will be held Saturday morning (1/25) at 11:15 at the Springfield Conservation Nature Center.  Registration is required.  

The program “Plan a Missouri MO-cation at Missouri State Parks” will be held Saturday (1/25) at 11 a.m. at the Republic Branch Library.   

The Midtown Carnegie Branch Library invites you to a seed swap in celebration of National Seed Swap Day Saturday (1/25) from 1 to 4 for adults.  Take seeds to swap if you have them.  Kids can stop by the Teen Room to make a garden crafts.  

Members of the Missouri Trout Fishermen’s Association will demonstrate fly-tying techniques Saturday (1/25) from 1 to 4 at the Springfield Conservation Nature Center.  Stop by anytime.  

The Springfield-Greene County Park Board invites people of all ages to an event for beginning ice skaters Saturday (1/25) from 1 to 2:30 at Jordan Valley Ice Park in Springfield.  The ice park will offer free skating with coaches on hand to help those who need it.   Learn more here.  

