Weekend Outlook January 3-5, 2019

The Little Acorns program, “Teeny Tufted Titmice,” for kids three to six-years-old, will be held Friday morning (1/3) at 10 and 11:15 at the Springfield Conservation Nature Center. Registration is required.

The program, “Reptiles: Snakes of Missouri,” will be held Friday afternoon (1/3) at 1 at Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center, 201 W. Riviera Dr. in Joplin. Learn about snakes and get an up close look at several live ones. Registration is required.

National Antique Tractor Pull will be held Friday and Saturday (1/3-1/4) at the Cowan Civic Center in Lebanon.

First Friday Art Walk is Friday night (1/3) from 6 to 10 at various downtown Springfield locations.

As part of First Friday Art Walk, the Park Central Branch Library in Springfield will host Bad Art Night. See if your terrible creation can win the title of “Worst in Show.” Materials will be provided.

Kids in grades five through 12 are invited to “Bilbo PAPERbaggins” Friday afternoon (1/3) at 4 at the Fair Grove Branch Library. Celebrate JRR Tolkien Day by taking a guided video tour of Minecraft Middle Earth while you unlock your inner puppet master.

Springfield Improv presents “Improvable Causes” Friday night (1/3) at 9 at Springfield Improv, 308 South Ave.

Teen Nights is Friday night (1/3) from 6 to 8 at the Library Station. Kids in grades six through 12 fare invited to watch “Smallfoot,” rated PG and enjoy hot cocoa.

The 5th Annual Fresh Start 5K and 10K on the Frisco Trail will be held Saturday morning (1/4) at 10 starting at CNH Reman, 2707 N. Farm Rd. 123 in Springfield.

“Birds: Kids Christmas Bird Count” will be held Saturday (1/4) from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center, 201 W. Riviera Dr. in Joplin. Kids will be mentored by members of the Ozark Gateway Audubon Society.

“Birds: A Kick Off to Your Big Year” will be held Saturday (1/4) from 1 to 2:30 at the Springfield Conservation Nature Center. Learn about birds, how to identify them and how to attract them to your backyard.

Epic Art will be held Saturday (1/4) at 1 for kids in grades four through eight and at 3 for grades seven through 12 at the Schweitzer Brentwood Branch Library. Registration is required.

See the Iowa PBS documentary, “George Washington Carver: An Uncommon Life,” Saturday and Sunday (1/4-1/5) at George Washington Carver National Monument in Diamond.

Springfield Improv presents “The Home Team” Saturday night (1/4) at 7 and “Comedy Open Mic” at 9 at Springfield Improv, 308 South Ave.

The Veterans Variety Show will be held Saturday afternoon (1/4) at 2 at the MARC, 822 W. Mt. Vernon Blvd. in Mount Vernon. The show will feature a variety of entertainment by Branson performers. Admission is $10.

‘Tween STEAM Sundays is Sunday afternoon (1/5) at 2 at the Library Center for kids in grades four through six.

Sunday Make ‘n Play is Sunday afternoon (1/5) from 2 to 4 at the Schweitzer Brentwood Branch Library for kids age three to grade four.

The Sierra Club, White River Group, will host a hike at Fellows Lake Sunday (1/5) at noon, and the public’s invited. RSVP’s are required.

