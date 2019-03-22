Weekend Outlook March 22-24, 2019

Interview about the Ozarks Lily Society's Bulb Sale

The Rated SGF Film Festival will be held Friday and Saturday (3/22-3/23) at the Historic Fox Theatre on Park Central Square in downtown Springfield.

The Missouri State University Beach Volleyball Invitational will be held Friday and Saturday (3/22-3/23) at Hammons Student Center.

The Ozark Empire PRCA Pro Rodeo starts at 6:30 Friday and Saturday night (3/22-3/23) at the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds.

The Beaux Arts Ball 2019, hosted by Drury AIAS, will be held Friday night (3/22) at 425 Downtown, 425 W. Walnut, to benefit Care to Learn. A charity art auction will start at 7 and a semi-formal dance at 8.

The program, “Conservation Families: Spring Stroll,” will start at 11:30 Friday and Saturday morning (3/22-3/23) at Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center in Joplin.

Springfield Little Theatre presents Disney’s “The Little Mermaid Jr.” through April 7 at the Landers Theatre.

Abilities First will host the Silver Strands Celebration Friday night (3/22) at Hickory Hills Country Club in Springfield.

An Open Mic Night for kids in grades 6 through 12 will be held Friday night (3/22) at 6 at the Library Center.

Children’s Ballet of the Ozarks will present “The Sound of Music” at the Star Theater, 205 E. Main in Willow Springs, Friday and Saturday (3/22-3/23) and March 29 and 30. Shows Friday are at 7 p.m. and Saturday at 3 and 7.

Adults are invited to watch the film, “Clash of the Titans,” Friday night (3/22) at 8:30 at the Moxie Cinema, 305 S. Campbell in downtown Springfield. There will be a photo booth where you can dress like an ancient Greek. It’s part of the Springfield-Greene County Library’s One Read event.

The Smithsonian traveling exhibit, “Roots of Wisdom: Native Knowledge. Shared Science,” will be at the MSU Meyer Library through May 24 in Room 107. The exhibit explores the ways in which traditional knowledge of indigenous communities and cutting-edge Western science are being applied.

MSU biology professor, Janice Greene, will present the lecture, “Genetics, Environmental Education, and Birds: A Career Linking Diverse Interests,” Friday at 4 p.m. in Temple Hall Room 3.

An Apple Tree Grafting Workshop will be held Friday night (3/22) at 6:30 at MSU’s Darr Agriculture Building, 2401 S. Kansas Expressway in Springfield. The cost is $10, and advance registration is required. Admission includes two grafted trees and materials.

The Drury University baseball team will host the University of Indianapolis Friday (3/22) at 2 and 5 p.m. and Saturday (3/23) at 3 p.m. at U.S. Baseball Park in Ozark. Learn more here.

The MSU Media, Journalism and Film Faculty Showcase will be held Friday night (3/22) at 7 in the Plaster Student Union Theatre.

JQH Arena presents Alabama with the Charlie Daniels Band Friday night (3/22) at 7. Click here for tickets.

The Ozarks Model Railroad Association’s Spring Train Show is Saturday (3/23) from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Springfield Expo Center. There will be train layouts, door prizes, vendors and much more. ADmission is $7 for adults and free for kids under 12.

The Ozark Regional Lily Society’s annual Bulb Sale will start Saturday morning (3/23) at 8 at the Springfield-Greene County Botanical Center, 2400 S. Scenic in Springfield.

Drury University will host the International Food Festival Saturday (3/23) in the Findlay Student Center Commons. Doors open at 5, and the event begins at 6. The event will feature food and cultural exhibitions from around the world. Admission is $8 for students, $13 for the general public and free for kids seven and younger.

The Boone County, Arkansas Beekeepers Association will host the seminar, “Beekeeping 101,” Saturday (3/23) from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the North Arkansas District Fairgrounds, 1400 Fairgrounds Rd. in Harrison. Reservations are required.

The Eureka Springs Rotary will host the 38th annual Victorian Classic , a 10K run and two-mile run and two-mile walk Saturday (3/23).

Moxie Mornings will start Saturday morning (3/23) at 10 for kids two to six-years-old at the Moxie Cinema, 305 S. Campbell in Springfield. They’ll watch an innovative short film and take part in hands-on art making. Admission is free.

The West Plains Area Farmers Market will be open Saturday (3/23) from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 1380 Bill Virdon Blvd. in West Plains.

The Kite Festival will be held Saturday (3/23) from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge, 239 Turpentine Creek Lane in Eureka Springs, Arkansas.

The program, “The Science of Beer,” will be held Saturday (3/23) at 2 p.m. at the Christian County Library Ozark branch, 1005 N. 4th Ave. It’s for age 21 and older.

The Wildcat Glades Trail Race will be held Saturday (3/23) at Wildcat Glades in Joplin. Participants will run or walk a three-mile trail.

The MSU softball team will host Northern Iowa Saturday (3/23) at noon and 2 and Sunday (3/24) at 11 at Killian Stadium, 2141 E. Pythian in Springfield. Learn more here.

The MSU men’s soccer team will host Truman State University Saturday afternoon (3/23) at 2 at Allison South Stadium. Learn more here.

Storytime Saturdays will be held every Saturday through October 26 at 11 a.m. at Bennett Spring State Park, 26250 Highway 64A in Lebanon.

A Photo Walk will be held Saturday morning (3/23) at 10 at Bennet Spring State Park, 26250 Highway 64A in Lebanon.

The Diamonds and Denim Ball, to benefit the Good Shepherd Humane Society, will be held Saturday night (3/23) at 6 at the Best Western Inn of the Ozarks in Eureka Springs, Arkansas.

Build it Saturday starts at 11 Saturday morning (3/23) at the Republic Branch Library for kids in kindergarten through eighth grade. A variety of building materials will be provided.

“Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom,” rated PG-13, will be shown Saturday night (3/23) at 6 at the Library Station. Find out more here.

The “Mock Coretta Scott King Book Discussion” will be held Saturday (3/23) at 2 at the Library Center. It’s an African American Read-In event.

The Springfield Symphony will present “Is There Life after Death?” Saturday night (3/23) at 7:30 at the Juanita K. Hammons Hall for the Performing Arts. It will feature the College of the Ozarks, Drury, Evangel and MSU choirs.

The Springfield Writers Guild will meet Saturday (3/23) at 11 a.m. at McAlister’s Deli at Battlefield and Kansas Expressway. The guest speaker will be author, Holly Atkinson. Find out more here.

The City of Branson Animal Control will host a low-cost rabies immunization clinic Saturday (3/23) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Shepherd of the Hills Veterinary Clinic, 2837 Shepherd of the Hills in Branson.

Springfield Ballet will host a boys workshop for boys nine to 14-years-old Sunday (3/24) at 2 at the Creamery Arts Center. The free workshop is designed to increase balance, coordination agility and overall strength. Registration is required.

Sip of the Ozarks will be held Sunday (3/24) at the Hilton Branson Convention Center, 200 E. Main in Branson. Admission is $10 and includes wine, spirits and beer sampling and admission to the Southwest Missouri Corvette Club Show that day from 10 to 4 at the same location.

The Kings Way United Methodist Church Concert Series continues Sunday (3/24) at 3 p.m.at the church, 2401 S. Lone Pine in Springfield, with a multimedia program of music and arts. The program, by Sibyl Sharp and Dr. Sharina Smith, will blend musical and visual arts. Admission is free.

