Weekend Outlook March 8-10, 2019

Ruell Chappell, with Play it Forward, will be the guest on Studio Live Friday (3/8) at noon on KSMU. He’ll perform live at the Backlot Alamo Drafthouse Friday night at 6. View more details here.

Aaron Lewis will bring his “The State I’m in Tour: Acoustic Songs and Stories” to the Gillioz Theatre, 325 Park Central East in Springfield, Friday night (3/8) at 8.

The MSHSAA Show-Me Showdown boys and girls basketball championships continue through Saturday (3/9) at JQH Arena and Hammons Student Center.

The program, “Internet Basics,” will start at 10 Friday morning (3/8) at the Schweitzer Brentwood Branch Library.

The Springfield Art Museum will host a “Pre-K Open Studio,” for kids three to five-years-old Friday morning (3/8) at 10:30. The program is free, but registration is required.

Springfield Little Theatre presents “All in the Timing,” Friday and Saturday night (3/8-3/9) at 7 and Sunday (3/10) at 2 at the SLT Education Building, 237 S. Florence.

Branson Con 2019 is Friday through Sunday (3/8-3/10) at the Branson Convention Center.

The Christian County Library’s Friday Film Club will watch the film, “Days of Heaven,” Friday night (3/8) at 6 at the Nixa Branch, 208 McCroskey St. Learn more here.

Wild Bob’s Musical Book Club is at Lindberg’s Tavern, 318 W. Commercial in Springfield Friday night (3/8) at 6:30. Area musicians will perform songs they’ve written that are inspired by the book, “On the Beach.”

Southwest Baptist University in Bolivar presents “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown” Friday night and Saturday night (3/8-3/9) at 7 in the David-Newport Theatre.

The Library Center will host an “Eric Carle Celebration” Friday night (3/8) at 6:30 for kids 18 months to age six.

The lecture, “The Fire Ecology of Forest Ants,” presented by Robin Verble with Missouri S & T and the National Park Service, will start at 4 Friday afternoon (3/8) in Temple Hall, Room 3 on the Missouri State University campus.

Disney’s The Lion King is at the Hammons Hall for the Performing Arts through Sunday (3/10).

MeToo Springfield will host a Variety Show in honor of International Women’s Day Friday night (3/8) at 6:30 at 308 W. Commercial.

The Cystic Fibrosis Foundation will host “Corks and Kegs” Friday night (3/8) at 6:30 at 425 Downtown, 425 W. Walnut in Springfield.

Game Night at the Library will be held Friday night (3/8) from 6:30 to 8:30 at the Clever branch, 7450 W. Veterans Blvd.

Learn how to deal with clutter and how to organize your home or workplace during a program Saturday afternoon (3/9) at 1 at the Christian County Library Nixa branch, 208 McCroskey St.

The Second Saturday Art Walk will be held Saturday (3/9) from noon to 5 at 14 locations in downtown Springfield.

The genealogy symposium, “Finding Female Ancestors,” will be held Saturday (3/9) from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Library Center. Topics will include, “Dower Rights in Missouri,” “DNA Illuminates a Woman Hidden in the Shadows of her Father and Husbands,” “Women’s Social Resources” and “Grandma Wasn’t a Cherokee Princess: Exploring Cherokee Genealogy.”

Moxie Mornings is Saturday morning (3/9) at 10 at the Moxie Cinema, 305 S. Campbell in Springfield. Kids two to six-years-old will watch an innovative short film and take part in hands-on art making during the free program.

Show Me Snakes will host the Show Me Reptiles and Exotics Show Saturday (3/9) from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds, 3001 N. Grant.

Adults are invited to learn how to make muffins during a program Saturday (3/9) at 1:30 at the Christian County Library Ozark Branch, 1005 N. 4th Ave.

The Flyover Beer Festival will be held Saturday (3/9) from 1 to 5 p.m. at Mother’s Brewing Co., 215 S. Grant in Springfield. You’ll have the chance to sample beer from more than 40 breweries in Missouri, Arkansas, Kansas and Oklahoma.

The Missouri State University men’s soccer team will host Missouri S & T Saturday (3/9) at 12:30 p.m. at the Allison South Stadium. Learn more here.

The Missouri State University men’s soccer team will host the University of Central Arkansas Saturday (3/9) at 3:30 at the Allison South Stadium. Find out more here.

The Drury baseball team will host the University of Southern Indiana Saturday (3/9) at 3 p.m. and Sunday (3/10) at noon and 3 at U.S. Baseball Park in Ozark. Learn more here.

The Shake Ups, a Midwest band that performs songs from and about cartoons, will give a concert at the Christian County Library’s Ozark branch, 1005 N. 4th Ave, Saturday night (3/9) at 5:30.

Families with children in kindergarten through 12th grade are invited to take a history tour of the Midtown Carnegie Library Saturday (3/9) at 11 and 3. Registration is required.

Learn about purple martins and how to provide a nesting site for a colony of them during a program Saturday (3/9) at 1 at the Springfield Conservation Nature Center, 4601 S. Nature Center Way. Registration is required.

The program, “Winter Raptors,” will be held Saturday morning (3/9) at 11 at George Washington Carver National Monument in Diamond. The program will feature live raptors as faculty from Pittsburgh State University share information about the birds.

The Lucky Leprechaun 10K, 5K and Dog Jog will be held Saturday (3/9) in West Plains.

The Gillioz Theatre, 325 Park Central East in Springfield, will present Chad Prather Saturday night (3/9) at 8.

The Botanical Garden of the Ozarks in Eureka Springs, Arkansas, will host a volunteer orientation Saturday morning (3/9) at 11. It’s open to anyone who would like to volunteer at the garden.

The program, “Women in Carver’s Life,” will be held Saturday and Sunday (3/9-3/10) at George Washington Carver National Monument in Diamond.

Connect2Culture will present the Midtown Men, four of the original stars from Broadway’s “Jersey Boys,” Saturday night (3/9) at 7:30 at the Joplin High School Performing Arts Center. Learn more here.

STEAM Train will be held Saturday (3/9) at 2 at the Library Station. Kids in first through sixth grade will learn about alternative energy resources and then design and build their own wind-powered car.

Bennett Spring State Park, 26250 Highway 64A in Lebanon, will host a Photo Walk Saturday morning (3/9) from 10 to noon. The program will combine hiking and photography. Take a camera, cell phone or tablet.

West Plains BrewFest is Saturday night (3/9) from 5:30 to 8 at the West Plains Civic Center. Proceeds benefit the Gatewood Family Scholarship.

Anyone can stop by the Park Central Branch Library Saturday (3/9) from noon to 5 to help work on this month’s community craft—a woven circle tapestry. Find out more here.

The Don Reed Benefit Auction will be held Saturday (3/9) at 6 p.m. at Richards School, 3462 Co. Rd. 1710.

The bluegrass band, The SouthWynns, will give a concert Sunday afternoon (3/10) at 2 at the Library Center.

Rhonda Vincent & The Rage will give a concert Sunday (3/10) at 2 p.m. at 212 W. 8th St. in Joplin.

The annual SCAN Benefit Auction will be held Sunday (3/10) from noon to 4 p.m. at the Mills Center, 650 Mills Dr. in Lebanon. Proceeds will benefit children and families with additional needs in Lebanon and the surrounding area.

A documentary about the “Spook Light” near Joplin, “Into the Light 2,” will be shown Sunday night (3/10) at 7 at the Moxie Cinema, 305 S. Campbell in Springfield.

