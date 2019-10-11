Weekend Outlook October 11-13, 2019

Springfield Sister Cities presents “Taste of Tlaquepaque: Viva Jalisco” Friday night (10/11) at 7 at Historic Firehouse No. 2 on Commercial Street. The event will feature talent from Springfield’s sister city, including singer, Paco Padilla, and raises funds for cultural programs.

The Stanley Cup will be on the first floor of Joplin City Hall this morning (10/11) from 9 to 11. Those who want to see it and have their picture taken by it should enter through the west door on the Joplin Ave. side. Learn more here.

Harvest Fest continues through October 27 on weekends at Rutledge-Wilson Farm Park, 3825 W. Farm Rd. 146 in Springfield. The event features a corn maze, the Haunted Trail, a pumpkin patch, inflatables, carnival games and more. Hours Saturdays are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 6.

Studio Live is Friday (10/11) at noon on KSMU featuring Equal Sponge 2.0. See the band at Tie & Timber Beer Co. Friday night at 6.

Apple Butter Makin’ Days is Friday, Saturday and Sunday in and around the square in Mt. Vernon with craft booths, live music, a carnival and more.

Marshfield Farmers Market will host their annual Fall Craft Festival Friday afternoon (10/11) at 3 at 900 W. Washington in Marshfield (Young’s Shopping Center).

The Basin Spring Music Series continues Friday night (10/11) at 5 with music by ACHI and Saturday night (10/12) at 5 with the Haymakers. The event is in Basin Spring Park in downtown Eureka Springs, Arkansas.

Hillberry—the Harvest Moon Festival continues through Sunday (10/13) in Eureka Springs, Arkansas. The bluegrass festival is at 1 Blue Heron Lane, and tickets are required.

Adults are invited to see “Poltergeist” Friday night (10/11) at 8 at the Moxie Cinema, 305 S. Campbell in Springfield. It’s part of the “Oh, the Horror” series at the Springfield-Greene County Library.

The Little Acorns program, “Big-Mouth Bullfrogs,” for kids three to six-years-old, will start Friday morning (10/11) at 10 and 11:15 at the Springfield Conservation Nature Center. Registration is required.

Tour the Askinosie Chocolate Factory with the Christian County Library Friday afternoon (10/11) at 2. Registration is required.

The Friends of the Christian County Library’s book sale continues through Sunday (10/13) at the Nixa Branch, 208 N. McCroskey in Nixa.

The Off-Broadway comedy, “Men are from Mars—Women are from Venus,” will be at the Juanita K. Hammons Hall for the Performing Arts Friday night (10/11) at 7:30.

The Springfield Little Theatre Education Department will present “Sticks” Friday night and Saturday night (10/11-10/12) at 7 and Sunday afternoon (10/13) at 2 at the SLT Education Building, 237 S. Florence in Springfield.

“The Mystery Hour” will tape Friday night (10/11) at 7:30 at the Gillioz Theatre, 325 Park Central East in Springfield. Guests will be world-class Tetris player, Dan Chilton and actor, Jeremy Ray Taylor.

Adults are invited to see the film, “The Innocents,” Friday night (10/11) at 6 at the Christian County Library Nixa Branch, 208 N. McCroskey in Nixa.

The Mystery Games Night is Friday night (10/11) from 6:30 to 8:30 at the Christian County Library Clever Branch.

Greater Ozark Pridefest 2019 is Saturday (10/12) from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Park Central Square in Springfield.

The Southwest Missouri Art and Craft Guild presents Art in the Park Saturday and Sunday (10/12-10/13) from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Sequiota Park in Springfield. The juried show will feature work in a variety of artistic mediums for sale.

The Missouri State University Football Bears will host North Dakota Saturday afternoon (10/12) at 2 at Plaster Stadium. Bearfest Village will open at 11 a.m. to the north of the stadium. Learn more here.

Tours of Boxley Mill at the Buffalo National River will be held Saturday and Sunday (10/12-10/13) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Little Acorns program, “Batty for Bats,” for kids three to six-years-old, will be held Saturday morning (10/12) at 10:30 at the Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center in Joplin.

Bikers Against Child Abuse will hold a fish fry and live auction Saturday (10/12) from 5 to 7 at the Brandon Burlsworth Youth Center in Harrison, Arkansas. Those who attend will have a choice of fried catfish or a BBQ chicken sandwich, a side, drink and dessert.

The Springfield Art Museum presents the Collection Connection Workshop, “Collage and Symbols,” Saturday morning (10/12) at 10. Registration is required.

Second Saturday Craft will be held Saturday (10/12) at noon at the Park Central Branch Library. Adults are invited to make miniature acorn jack-o-lanterns.

The Maple Leaf Bicycle Tour will be held Saturday (10/12) from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Carthage. You can choose from a variety of tour lengths. Registration is required.

Rescue One will host the Fifth Annual The Fast and the Furriest 5K Saturday (10/12) starting at 8 a.m. at 1400 S. Scenic in Springfield.

The 16th annual CMH Burgundy Ball is Saturday night (10/12) at 6 at the Oasis Hotel and Convention Center in Springfield. Country singer, Lorrie Morgan, will headline the event.

You can have Halloween photos taken of your pets Saturday (10/12) from noon to 3 at Fetch Pet Supplies and Gifts, 1332A E. Republic Rd. in Springfield. The cost is $10, and proceeds go to SAAF Spay Neuter Clinic.

An Hispanic Heritage Celebration will be held Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at George Washington Carver National Monument in Diamond. Storytellers and performers from a variety of countries will share their culture with the public.

A House Concert featuring Trout Fishing in America will be held Saturday night (10/12) at 8 at The Rock House, 41 High St. in Reeds Spring.

The Logan-Rogersville Fire Protection District will host the Miracle Run 2019 Saturday (10/12) starting at Glendale Christian Church, 2110 S. Blackman Rd. Registration begins at 7 a.m. Proceeds benefit Children's Miracle Network.

The Springfield Roller Derby 5th Annual Quadditch Cup will be held Saturday (10/12) at 5 p.m. at the Shrine Mosque, 601 E. St. Louis St. in Springfield.

A Night at the Pantry will be held Saturday night (10/12) at 6 at 1720 James River Road in Ozark. Proceeds will benefit the Least of These Food Pantry. The night will include dinner, beer and wine, a silent and live auction and live music.

Kids can make their own Ghostbusters Ectoplasm during sessions at 10:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Saturday (10/12) at the Christian County Library Ozark Branch, 1005 N. 4th Ave. in Ozark. Registration is required.

A Ghostbusters Party will be held Saturday (10/12) from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Christian County Library Ozark Branch, 1005 N. 4th in Ozark. See all three Ghostbusters movies and take part in games and activities.

The program, “Plethora of Plastic,” will start Saturday morning (10/12) at 10 at Bennett Spring State Park’s nature center in Lebanon. Learn all about plastic and how to reuse it in creative and constructive ways.

The Clarence Holland Fishing Derby is Saturday and Sunday (10/12-10/13) at Bennett Spring State Park in Lebanon. Donations will go to the American Cancer Society.

“Art Exploration!” starts at 2 p.m. Saturday (10/12) at the Library Station for families with kids of all ages.

John Prine will take the stage at the Juanita K. Hammons Hall for the Performing Arts Saturday night (10/12) at 8.

Adults are invited to watch the 1941 film, “The Wolf Man,” Saturday night (10/12) at 5 at the Park Central Branch Library as part of the “Oh, the Horror” Series.

Gigs in the Garden continues Sunday (10/13) at 2 at the Peace Through People Pavilion at Nathanael Greene-Close Memorial Park, 2400 S. Scenic in Springfield. The concert will feature the Springfield Community Jazz Ensemble. Admission is free, but donations are accepted. Take blankets or lawn chairs.

A car show and Hot Wheels Die Cast and Swap and Shop will be held Sunday afternoon (10/13) from 1 to 4 at the Doling History Museum, 301 E. Talmage in Springfield.

The Missouri State men’s soccer team will host Drake Sunday afternoon (10/13) at 1 at Allison South Stadium. Find out more here.

Kids in grades seven through 12 are invited to "Inktoberfest" Sunday afternoon (10/13) from 1:30 to 4:30 at the Schweitzer Brentwood Branch Library. Artist Tori Hererra will guide participants in a variety of pencil and ink drawing techniques.

The Second Sunday Concert Series will feature the Finley River Boys performing traditional bluegrass and gospel Sunday afternoon (10/13) at 2 at the Library Center.

The program, “Little Voices,” will be held Sunday afternoon (10/13) at 3 at the Library Station for kids two-years-old to second graders. There will be stories, songs and other activities designed to inspire and support positive change.

Grupo Latinoamericano will hold a 30 years of service celebration Sunday (10/13) and the public is invited. The event will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. at Drury University’s Findlay Student Center and will include authentic food, arts and crafts and entertainment. Admission is free.

C.A.R.E. (Castaway Animal Rescue) Farm Sanctuary, 7275 Farm Rd. 1190 in Aurora, will hold an open house Sunday (10/13) from noon to 5. Meet the animals at the farm, go on hayride tours and more. This event was rescheduled due to rain last Sunday.

