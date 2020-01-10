What's wrong with you?

“Pain may be my constant companion since the day I was born.” – Christopher Shannon

Since last season, Madi has found out that she is an ever “rare-er” breed of unicorn, as she got a newer and more correct diagnosis in 2019 that – for a while – shook her sense of identity. Ullrich congenital muscular dystrophy.

In this episode, Madi sits down with Christopher Shannon who has a different, but similarly rare collagen disorder. They spoke about some of the ways the medical system interacted with them as kids, about the sometimes-cruel nature of hope and how they deal with the difficulties that come along with these rare disease diagnoses.

