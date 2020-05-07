Wilson's Creek National Battlefield Will Reopen After Closing Due To COVID-19

Wilson’s Creek National Battlefield will reopen Thurday, May 8. The Tour Road, battlefield and trails will open at 7 a.m., and entrance fees will be waived for now. Hours will be 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week.

The temporary visitor center and bookstore will remain closed, and public programs this month are canceled.

Park officials ask the public to continue practicing social distancing and good hygiene. Visitors are encouraged to wear masks, but it’s not required. There will be portable restrooms with a hand washing station in the parking area near the main gate.

All trash cans in the park have been locked or removed to reduce the risk of COVID-19, so visitors should pack out their trash.

The battlefield closed in April to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

