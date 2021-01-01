Winter Storm Creating Traffic Hazards, Other Problems

The winter storm that moved in overnight has caused a number of traffic issues and other problems throughout mid-Missouri.

Shortly before 7 a.m. MoDOT reported westbound Highway 54 was closed in Fulton due to downed power lines. Westbound traffic was detoured while crews cleaned up the scene.

Twenty-three Columbia road crew members took over for the overnight shift at 7 a.m., according to a press release. They'll focus on priority routes before moving to secondary roads.

At around 5:45 a.m. Boone County Joint Communications reported a tree down on Route K at Highway 163, blocking one lane of traffic.

Columbia Water and Light also reported a power outage affected nearly 1,300 people near the Columbia mall. That outage was reported around 4:15 a.m. and was cleared up by 5:30 a.m. The department later reported a cluster of outages in central-west Columbia, with the overall number of affected customers within city limits at more than 500.

Ameren is reporting around 250 customers without power in Boone County south of Columbia, as well as outages around the Lake of the Ozarks area.

Shortly after 5 a.m., Boone County Joint Communications reported power lines partially across roadway at College Park just north of Stadium.

Joint Communications has also reported a number of traffic crashes since midnight. If you have to drive somewhere today, please drive carefully and at speeds appropriate for the conditions.

Watch KOMU 8 for live weather information on the air throughout the day.