Winter Weather Expected to Impact Monday Commutes

A second round of snow and mixed precipitation is expected to descend on much of Missouri into Monday morning, affecting the Monday commute, according to a Missouri Department of Transportation news release. MoDOT said crews were working throughout the night to clear roads, but drivers were advised to stay home if at all possible. State weather conditions can be checked at the MoDOT traveler's map.

Many area schools canceled Monday classes, including Columbia Public Schools and Stephens College. MU announced a late start with campus operations scheduled to open at noon, but students and staff are advised to check announcements and MU Alerts.

A City of Columbia statement said a 29-person plow crew began 12-hour shifts at 7 p.m. Sunday night clearing roads overnight in the runup to the Monday morning commute, with another round of possible preciptation expected later Monday morning. Residents are advised to stay home or use extreme caution on the roads, and to check City of Columbia road and weather updates at here.

Central Missouri remains under a National Weathe Service winter storm warning until midnight Monday, with accumulations of snow and ice impacting road conditions Monday morning and possibly throughout the day on Monday.

