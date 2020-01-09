Winter Weather to Make Weekend Appearance

After a balmy beginning to the new year, winter weather is coming to Columbia this weekend. Saturday temperatures will not rise above freezing, according to the National Weather Service.

A wintry weather mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain is expected and projected to accumulate 1-3 inches of precipitation. Wind gusts may reach as high as 31 mph.

"Once that temperature falls below freezing, that's when we'll have to start worrying about slick roadways," KOMU meteorologist Matt Beckwith said. A temperature difference of just one or two degrees "can make a huge difference" in both the type of precipitation and road safety, he said.

Thursday and Friday may further complicate road conditions and treatment. Rain washes the treatment road crews use off roadways, said Mike Schupp, area engineer for the central district of the Missouri Department of Transportation.

"Obviously, be prepared," Schupp said in regard to traveling throughout the weekend. He reminded people not to travel if they don't have to, but if they must, to keep supplies and a full tank of gas in their car and to check MoDOT's Traveler Information Map before heading out on the road.

As quickly as it comes, the winter mix will be gone. A trend toward higher temperatures is expected to begin Sunday, reaching into the 40s, which will stay through Wednesday.