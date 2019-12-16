Winter Weather Will Continue To Impact The Ozarks Through This Evening

A mix of snow, freezing drizzle and sleet is moving through southwest and Central Missouri.

Eric Wise, meteorologist with the National Weather Service Office in Springfield, said, generally along and north of I-44, there will be more snow than freezing drizzle and sleet. "South, you're going to see sleet, then transfer to freezing rain the farther south you go, and that band will continue to move up into central Missouri, and we'll probably see somewhere between, especially along and north of I-44, maybe around one to four inches of snow with maybe some locally higher amounts."

Wise said the Springfield area is expected to get a glazing of ice on surfaces to about a tenth of an inch of ice accumulation.

He expects the roads to be impacted by the winter precipitation.

"We do expect the roads to deteriorate this morning for the morning commute, especially untreated roads...and the rates could be high enough that it accumulates quite fast, so the roads could go from not being bad to starting to get slick in a short period of time," said Wise.

View the latest weather information from the National Weather Service here.

The Missouri Department of Transportation offers these tips:

Give yourself extra time to reach your destination

Slow down and leave plenty of space between your vehicle and others

Stay at least six car lengths back from snowplows and equipment

If your wipers are on, by law, your headlights must be on

Wear your safety belt and don't drive distracted.