Wisconsin Man Sentenced To 2 Life Terms For Kidnapping Teen, Murdering Her Parents

A judge in Wisconsin has ruled that 21-year-old Jake Patterson will spend the rest of his life behind bars by sentencing him to two life terms in prison without the possibility of release for kidnapping a teenager and murdering her parents last year.

Patterson pleaded guilty in March to two counts of intentional homicide in the deaths of James and Denis Closs, who were killed at their home in Barron, a town in northern Wisconsin. He also admitted kidnapping 13-year-old Jayme Closs and keeping her captive for 88 days.

The case drew national attention as an intense search for the teenager ended with her escaping captivity and lading authorities to her captor in January.

This story will be updated.

