Within Reason

Anand Patwardhan is a filmmaker who has been making documentaries on the socio-political reality of India for over four decades. His latest film, a four-hour and twenty-minute epic titled "Reason," chronicles India's shift from secular democracy toward Hindu fundamentalism and was shown at this year's True/False Film Fest. Although audiences in Columbia were able to see the film, Patwardhan has been fighting to show it in India, where he has been stymied by government censorship. Patwardhan sat down with Poh Lin Lee (star, "Island of the Hungry Ghosts") to discuss the importance of speaking out during their Field Session at True/False 2019.