Woman In Her 80s Is The 14th COVID-19 Death In Greene County

Greene County now has 14 deaths from COVID-19. The Springfield-Greene County Health Department says a women in her 80s who was immunocompromised is the latest in the county to die of the illness caused by the coronavirus.

This is the third COVID-19 death in Greene County in August.

As of Friday morning, there were 588 cases of COVID-19 in the county. There were 60 people hospitalized with the illness, and 13 of those were in ICU.

Learn more about COVID-19 in Greene County here.

