Youth Could Be Tried As Adults For Firearm Offenses Under Proposed Law

Children older than 12 could be tried as adults for firearm offenses if a bill debated by the Senate Judiciary Committee on Monday becomes law.

Sen. Wayne Wallingford, R-Cape Girardeau, said “this is one of the governor’s priorities” and was brought to him to carry through the Senate. Gov. Mike Parson has met with mayors of the state’s cities to discuss solutions in combating the rising gun violence.

“He had talks with people from those cities, the mayors and that, and I also know he works for protecting Second Amendment rights,” Wallingford said. “How do you protect Second Amendment rights but deal with crime, deal with use of a weapon? This might be the best way to compromise with that.”

The bill would not require minors charged with armed criminal action or unlawful use of a firearm to be tried as adults, but it would require them to go before a judge who would determine how to try them.

