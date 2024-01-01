River Town Celebration
Come celebrate KBIA's newest collaborative podcast, River Town.
On Saturday, May 18, meet the River Town team (including Janet Saidi, Jessica Vaughn Martin, Tina Casagrand Foss, and others TBA!) at the Peers Store in Marthasville for Magnificent Missouri’s opening day, May 18, 12-3 p.m.
What to expect:
- very casual hangout
- New Territory merch table
- learn about the making of the podcast
- hear live music
- (optional!) be part of a podcast recording
For more information about our hosts, please visit Magnificent Missouri.
DETAILS
Date: May 18
Time: 12:00 pm - 3:00 pm
Venue:
Peers Store
16011 Concord Hill Rd
Marthasville, MO 63357 United States
https://www.magnificentmissouri.org/events/