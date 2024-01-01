River Town Celebration

Come celebrate KBIA's newest collaborative podcast, River Town.

On Saturday, May 18, meet the River Town team (including Janet Saidi, Jessica Vaughn Martin, Tina Casagrand Foss, and others TBA!) at the Peers Store in Marthasville for Magnificent Missouri’s opening day, May 18, 12-3 p.m.

What to expect:



very casual hangout

New Territory merch table

learn about the making of the podcast

hear live music

(optional!) be part of a podcast recording

For more information about our hosts, please visit Magnificent Missouri.