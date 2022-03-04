Paul Pepper: Author Peter Joffre Nye, "Hearts of Lions: The History of American Bicycle Racing"

Here's a fun fact you may not know: "in the 1890's and early-1900's through, say, the 1920's, bicycles - to people of that generation - meant for the first time in history no one had to hitch or saddle a horse [to get around]." That's according to author/journalist/historian and today's guest, PETER JOFFRE NYE. A second edition of his book, 'Hearts of Lions: The History of American Bicycle Racing', is now available. March 4, 2022