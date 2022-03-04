© 2022 University of Missouri - KBIA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
radio_friends_1400.jpg
Radio Friends with Paul Pepper

Paul Pepper: Author Peter Joffre Nye, "Hearts of Lions: The History of American Bicycle Racing"

Published March 4, 2022 at 8:50 AM CST
1 of 1  — Peter Joffre Nye.jpg
Peter Joffre Nye

Here's a fun fact you may not know: "in the 1890's and early-1900's through, say, the 1920's, bicycles - to people of that generation - meant for the first time in history no one had to hitch or saddle a horse [to get around]." That's according to author/journalist/historian and today's guest, PETER JOFFRE NYE. A second edition of his book, 'Hearts of Lions: The History of American Bicycle Racing', is now available. March 4, 2022

Tags

September 2021-August 2022 Radio FriendsPaul PepperAuthor InterviewPeter Joffre Nye
Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the senior media producer at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of Views of the News and Radio Friends with Paul Pepper.
See stories by Travis McMillen
Paul Pepper
Paul Pepper has been a fixture on the mid-Missouri airwaves since 1969. He started hosting Radio Friends with Paul Pepper in 2009 after a remarkable 40-year on-air career at KOMU-TV.
See stories by Paul Pepper
Related Content