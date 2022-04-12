© 2022 University of Missouri - KBIA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
radio_friends_1400.jpg
Radio Friends with Paul Pepper

Paul Pepper: Sarah Eber, RD, "Dried Veggies" & Stacie Pottinger, Ragtag Cinema, "Special Events"

Published April 12, 2022 at 8:50 AM CDT
1 of 2  — Sarah Eber.jpg
Sarah Eber, RD
2 of 2  — Stacie Pottinger.jpg
Stacie Pottinger

"Who'd thought dried green beans were just like potato chips, and almost that addictive?" -- SARAH EBER, MPH, RD, LD, CDE, Missouri Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics | Also, STACIE POTTINGER invites everyone to a special 35MM screening of Monty Python and the Holy Grail this weekend at Ragtag Cinema in Columbia. You're also invited to attend a one-time only showing of the 1929 Ukrainian documentary, Man with a Movie Camera. (4:56) April 12, 2022

Tags

September 2021-August 2022 Paul PepperRadio FriendsSarah EberMissouri Academy of Nutrition and DieteticsStacie PottingerRagtag Film SocietyRagtag Cinema
Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the senior media producer at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of Views of the News and Radio Friends with Paul Pepper.
See stories by Travis McMillen
Paul Pepper
Paul Pepper has been a fixture on the mid-Missouri airwaves since 1969. He started hosting Radio Friends with Paul Pepper in 2009 after a remarkable 40-year on-air career at KOMU-TV.
See stories by Paul Pepper
Related Content