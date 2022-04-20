Paul Pepper: Mizzou Alumni Assoc. Event & Talking Horse Productions opens 'Fun Home'

Mizzou Alumni Association is hosting a fundraiser for their scholarship program next Tuesday at the George Caleb Bingham Gallery on the MU campus, and you're invited! Guests: WALLY PFEFFER and DAVID BAKER | Also, it's been a long time coming, but Talking Horse Productions is finally putting on the Tony Award-winning musical 'Fun Home', starring today's guests, MALLORY DONOHUE and REN ATKINS! (3:39) April 20, 2022