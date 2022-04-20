© 2022 University of Missouri - KBIA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
radio_friends_1400.jpg
Radio Friends with Paul Pepper

Paul Pepper: Mizzou Alumni Assoc. Event & Talking Horse Productions opens 'Fun Home'

Published April 20, 2022 at 8:50 AM CDT
1 of 2  — Wally Pfeffer and David Baker.jpg
Wally Pfeffer and David Baker
2 of 2  — Mallory Donohue and Ren Atkins.jpg
Mallory Donohue and Ren Atkins

Mizzou Alumni Association is hosting a fundraiser for their scholarship program next Tuesday at the George Caleb Bingham Gallery on the MU campus, and you're invited! Guests: WALLY PFEFFER and DAVID BAKER | Also, it's been a long time coming, but Talking Horse Productions is finally putting on the Tony Award-winning musical 'Fun Home', starring today's guests, MALLORY DONOHUE and REN ATKINS! (3:39) April 20, 2022

Tags

September 2021-August 2022 Paul PepperRadio FriendsWally PfefferMizzou Alumni AssociationTalking Horse ProductionsRen Atkins
Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the senior media producer at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of Views of the News and Radio Friends with Paul Pepper.
See stories by Travis McMillen
Paul Pepper
Paul Pepper has been a fixture on the mid-Missouri airwaves since 1969. He started hosting Radio Friends with Paul Pepper in 2009 after a remarkable 40-year on-air career at KOMU-TV.
See stories by Paul Pepper
Related Content