© 2022 University of Missouri - KBIA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
radio_friends_1400.jpg
Radio Friends with Paul Pepper

Paul Pepper: Claire Syler, MU Theatre Dept., "The Revolutionists" & Scott Bradley, Carpet One

Published April 21, 2022 at 8:50 AM CDT
1 of 2  — Claire Syler.jpg
Claire Syler
2 of 2  — Scott Bradley.jpg
Scott Bradley

MU Theatre Department is ready to take you back to the year 1793 with Lauren Gunderson's play, 'The Revolutionists'. Director CLAIRE SYLER tells us about this "grand and dream-tweaked comedy" centered on four historical women whose names you'll probably recognize. Curtain goes up next Wednesday. Also, Carpet One Floor and Home general manager SCOTT BRADLEY explains what the heck marmoleum is and how it differs from the more widely-known linoleum. (4:39) April 21, 2022

Tags

September 2021-August 2022 Paul PepperRadio FriendsClaire SylerMU Theatre DepartmentScott BradleyCarpet One
Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the senior media producer at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of Views of the News and Radio Friends with Paul Pepper.
See stories by Travis McMillen
Paul Pepper
Paul Pepper has been a fixture on the mid-Missouri airwaves since 1969. He started hosting Radio Friends with Paul Pepper in 2009 after a remarkable 40-year on-air career at KOMU-TV.
See stories by Paul Pepper
Related Content