Paul Pepper: Claire Syler, MU Theatre Dept., "The Revolutionists" & Scott Bradley, Carpet One

MU Theatre Department is ready to take you back to the year 1793 with Lauren Gunderson's play, 'The Revolutionists'. Director CLAIRE SYLER tells us about this "grand and dream-tweaked comedy" centered on four historical women whose names you'll probably recognize. Curtain goes up next Wednesday. Also, Carpet One Floor and Home general manager SCOTT BRADLEY explains what the heck marmoleum is and how it differs from the more widely-known linoleum. (4:39) April 21, 2022