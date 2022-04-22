Paul Pepper: Jane Williams, Love Columbia's Open House & Tim Reinbott, Red Top Christian Church

Love Columbia executive director JANE WILLIAMS talks about the many ways in which we can help those affected by the ongoing housing crisis: "we'd like to see...families have a place to live." Also, 2022 is a big year for Red Top Christian Church in Hallsville because it's turning 200. Guest TIM REINBOTT says, "we are the oldest of our denomination west of the Mississippi." Events are planned throughout the year, and you're invited! (3:30) April 22, 2022