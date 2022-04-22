© 2022 University of Missouri - KBIA
Radio Friends with Paul Pepper

Paul Pepper: Jane Williams, Love Columbia's Open House & Tim Reinbott, Red Top Christian Church

Published April 22, 2022 at 8:50 AM CDT
1 of 2  — Jane Williams.jpg
Jane Williams
2 of 2  — Tim Reinbott.jpg
Tim Reinbott

Love Columbia executive director JANE WILLIAMS talks about the many ways in which we can help those affected by the ongoing housing crisis: "we'd like to see...families have a place to live." Also, 2022 is a big year for Red Top Christian Church in Hallsville because it's turning 200. Guest TIM REINBOTT says, "we are the oldest of our denomination west of the Mississippi." Events are planned throughout the year, and you're invited! (3:30) April 22, 2022

Tags

September 2021-August 2022 Paul PepperRadio FriendsJane WilliamsLove ColumbiaTim ReinbottRed Top Christian Church
Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the senior media producer at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of Views of the News and Radio Friends with Paul Pepper.
See stories by Travis McMillen
Paul Pepper
Paul Pepper has been a fixture on the mid-Missouri airwaves since 1969. He started hosting Radio Friends with Paul Pepper in 2009 after a remarkable 40-year on-air career at KOMU-TV.
See stories by Paul Pepper
