Paul Pepper: Bella Salerno and Dayna Glanz, OsteoStrong & JCAC's 2022 High School Sketch Day

MU School of Health Professions student BELLA SALERNO saw something special in OsteoStrong, which uses a non-pharmaceutical approach to improving bone density, because she herself has spent a lifetime practicing wholistic healing (and because her roommate, Madison, used to worked there). Additional guest: DAYNA GLANZ | Also, MAGGIE LINDEMANN and ERIN ANDERSON tell us about this year's annual High School Sketch Day - the theme, the awards and next week's reception - sponsored by the Jefferson City Art Club, Capital Arts and the Historical City of Jefferson. (4:44) April 28, 2022