radio_friends_1400.jpg
Radio Friends with Paul Pepper

Paul Pepper: Bella Salerno and Dayna Glanz, OsteoStrong & JCAC's 2022 High School Sketch Day

Published April 28, 2022 at 8:50 AM CDT
Isabelle Salerno and Dayna Glanz
1 of 2  — Isabelle Salerno and Dayna Glanz.jpg
Isabelle Salerno and Dayna Glanz
Erin Anderson and Maggie Lindemann
2 of 2  — Erin Anderson and Maggie Lindemann.jpg
Erin Anderson and Maggie Lindemann

MU School of Health Professions student BELLA SALERNO saw something special in OsteoStrong, which uses a non-pharmaceutical approach to improving bone density, because she herself has spent a lifetime practicing wholistic healing (and because her roommate, Madison, used to worked there). Additional guest: DAYNA GLANZ | Also, MAGGIE LINDEMANN and ERIN ANDERSON tell us about this year's annual High School Sketch Day - the theme, the awards and next week's reception - sponsored by the Jefferson City Art Club, Capital Arts and the Historical City of Jefferson. (4:44) April 28, 2022

Tags

September 2021-August 2022 Radio FriendsPaul PepperBella SalernoDayna GlanzOsteoStrongMaggie LindemannErin AndersonJefferson City Art Club
Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the senior media producer at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of Views of the News and Radio Friends with Paul Pepper.
Paul Pepper
Paul Pepper has been a fixture on the mid-Missouri airwaves since 1969. He started hosting Radio Friends with Paul Pepper in 2009 after a remarkable 40-year on-air career at KOMU-TV.
