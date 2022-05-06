© 2022 University of Missouri - KBIA
Radio Friends with Paul Pepper

Paul Pepper: 'Foolish Corner' author John Howe, "Authority Bias" & Annette Triplett, BWW Week 2022

Published May 6, 2022 at 8:50 AM CDT
Hubba, hubba, hubba, who do you trust? According to author and MU Trulaske College of Business professor, JOHN HOWE, it's not who you think- or who 'they' want you to think, and that's something called "authority bias." Also, Columbia's PedNet Coalition is now Local Motion. While the name has changed, the mission has not. Chief development officer ANNETTE TRIPLETT is here to encourage everyone to take part in next week's annual Bike, Walk & Wheel Week! (4:55) May 6, 2022

Tags

September 2021-August 2022 Radio FriendsPaul PepperJohn HoweThe Foolish CornerAuthor InterviewAnnette TriplettLocal MotionBike Walk Wheel Week
Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the senior media producer at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of Views of the News and Radio Friends with Paul Pepper.
See stories by Travis McMillen
Paul Pepper
Paul Pepper has been a fixture on the mid-Missouri airwaves since 1969. He started hosting Radio Friends with Paul Pepper in 2009 after a remarkable 40-year on-air career at KOMU-TV.
See stories by Paul Pepper
