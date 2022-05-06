Paul Pepper: 'Foolish Corner' author John Howe, "Authority Bias" & Annette Triplett, BWW Week 2022
John Howe
Annette Triplett
Hubba, hubba, hubba, who do you trust? According to author and MU Trulaske College of Business professor, JOHN HOWE, it's not who you think- or who 'they' want you to think, and that's something called "authority bias." Also, Columbia's PedNet Coalition is now Local Motion. While the name has changed, the mission has not. Chief development officer ANNETTE TRIPLETT is here to encourage everyone to take part in next week's annual Bike, Walk & Wheel Week! (4:55) May 6, 2022