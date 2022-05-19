© 2022 University of Missouri - KBIA
Radio Friends with Paul Pepper

Paul Pepper: Scott Bradley, Carpet One & Heather Harlan, Col./Boone Co. Health and Human Services

Published May 19, 2022 at 8:50 AM CDT
The parade of eco-friendly flooring continues on today's show with and show and tell of a "cushion-back carpet tile that requires no adhesive" courtesy of SCOTT BRADLEY and Carpet One Floor and Home in Columbia! Also, public health educator HEATHER HARLAN is back after a two-year hiatus with some really frightening information about the opioid known as fentanyl and the amount it takes to kill you- hint: it's not much. (4:09) May 19, 2022

September 2021-August 2022 Paul PepperRadio FriendsScott BradleyCarpet OneHeather HarlanColumbia-Boone County Public Health and Human ServicesOpioid Drug Abuse and Overdose
Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the senior media producer at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of Views of the News and Radio Friends with Paul Pepper.
Paul Pepper
Paul Pepper has been a fixture on the mid-Missouri airwaves since 1969. He started hosting Radio Friends with Paul Pepper in 2009 after a remarkable 40-year on-air career at KOMU-TV.
