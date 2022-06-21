© 2022 University of Missouri - KBIA
Radio Friends with Paul Pepper

Paul Pepper: Kelsey Hammond, Columbia Art League & Les Gray and Joy Powell, MU Theatre Department

Published June 21, 2022 at 8:50 AM CDT
Kelsey Hammond
Kelsey Hammond
Les Gray and Joy Powell
Les Gray and Joy Powell

A well-rested, post-Art in the Park KELSEY HAMMOND is here to invite everyone to this Friday's reception for the Members' Summer Show at the Columbia Art League. "It's a nice time to be around other people who appreciate art." Also, MU Theatre Department opens AIDA this Thursday at the Rhynsburger Theatre on the MU campus! If you're not familiar with the show, today's guests, LES GRAY and JOY POWELL, tell us all about it. (3:54) June 21, 2022

Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the senior media producer at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of Views of the News and Radio Friends with Paul Pepper.
Paul Pepper
Paul Pepper has been a fixture on the mid-Missouri airwaves since 1969. He started hosting Radio Friends with Paul Pepper in 2009 after a remarkable 40-year on-air career at KOMU-TV.
