Paul Pepper: Kelsey Hammond, Columbia Art League & Les Gray and Joy Powell, MU Theatre Department

A well-rested, post-Art in the Park KELSEY HAMMOND is here to invite everyone to this Friday's reception for the Members' Summer Show at the Columbia Art League. "It's a nice time to be around other people who appreciate art." Also, MU Theatre Department opens AIDA this Thursday at the Rhynsburger Theatre on the MU campus! If you're not familiar with the show, today's guests, LES GRAY and JOY POWELL, tell us all about it. (3:54) June 21, 2022