Paul Pepper: Drs. Anand Chockalingam and John Markley, Truman Veterans' Hospital, "A Diet Story"

"Think of it this way: three, forty-pound bags of salt for your water softener. I was carrying that around every day." -- DR. JOHN MARKLEY, Chief of Cardiothoracic Surgery at Truman Veterans' Hospital, giving perspective to the amount of weight he lost after decades of being overweight. DR. ANAND CHOCKALINGAM invites everyone to sign up for a program next month that will teach mindfulness and yoga to control a person's weight and diabetes. June 24, 2022