Radio Friends with Paul Pepper

Paul Pepper: Drs. Anand Chockalingam and John Markley, Truman Veterans' Hospital, "A Diet Story"

Published June 24, 2022 at 8:50 AM CDT
Drs. John Markley and Anand Chockalingam
Drs. John Markley and Anand Chockalingam

"Think of it this way: three, forty-pound bags of salt for your water softener. I was carrying that around every day." -- DR. JOHN MARKLEY, Chief of Cardiothoracic Surgery at Truman Veterans' Hospital, giving perspective to the amount of weight he lost after decades of being overweight. DR. ANAND CHOCKALINGAM invites everyone to sign up for a program next month that will teach mindfulness and yoga to control a person's weight and diabetes. June 24, 2022

Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the senior media producer at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of Views of the News and Radio Friends with Paul Pepper.
Paul Pepper
Paul Pepper has been a fixture on the mid-Missouri airwaves since 1969. He started hosting Radio Friends with Paul Pepper in 2009 after a remarkable 40-year on-air career at KOMU-TV.
