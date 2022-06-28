© 2022 University of Missouri - KBIA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
radio_friends_1400.jpg
Radio Friends with Paul Pepper

Paul Pepper: Josh Mueller, PhD, MOST Policy Initiative, "Keeping the Emotion Out of It"

Published June 28, 2022 at 8:50 AM CDT
Josh Mueller
1 of 1  — Josh Mueller.jpg
Josh Mueller

"So, I think one our important roles is...trying to diffuse and make things a little less personal and a little less one-side-versus-the-other where possible. One of our real successes is anytime we hear a legislator on the floor speaking to their colleagues...refer to a fact or figure that we know was something that we provided them. I think we feel, procedurally, that that is a healthier place to be discussing what is out there in the research ecosystem." -- JOSH MUELLER, PhD, deputy director, MOST Policy Initiative June 28, 2022

Tags

September 2021-August 2022 Paul PepperRadio FriendsJosh MuellerMOST Policy Initiative
Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the senior media producer at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of Views of the News and Radio Friends with Paul Pepper.
See stories by Travis McMillen
Paul Pepper
Paul Pepper has been a fixture on the mid-Missouri airwaves since 1969. He started hosting Radio Friends with Paul Pepper in 2009 after a remarkable 40-year on-air career at KOMU-TV.
See stories by Paul Pepper
Related Content