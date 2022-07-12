© 2022 University of Missouri - KBIA
Radio Friends with Paul Pepper

Paul Pepper: Anand Chockalingam, MD, and Marilyn Hope Lake, "Siddha Yoga"

Published July 12, 2022 at 8:50 AM CDT
Marilyn Hope Lake and Anand Chockalingam, MD
Marilyn Hope Lake and Anand Chockalingam, MD

Truman Veterans' Hospital cardiologist DR. ANAND CHOCKALINGAM introduces us to 80-year-old MARILYN HOPE LAKE, a student in his Osher@Mizzou course on Siddha Yoga. If you'd like to learn more about Siddha Yoga, or even give it a try, Dr. Chockalingam invites everyone to a three-day event happening later this month in Columbia! July 12, 2022

Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the senior media producer at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of Views of the News and Radio Friends with Paul Pepper.
Paul Pepper
Paul Pepper has been a fixture on the mid-Missouri airwaves since 1969. He started hosting Radio Friends with Paul Pepper in 2009 after a remarkable 40-year on-air career at KOMU-TV.
