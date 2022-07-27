© 2022 University of Missouri - KBIA
Radio Friends with Paul Pepper

Paul Pepper: Mar Doering, DVM, All Paws Medical and Behavioral Center, "Understanding Animals"

Published July 27, 2022 at 8:50 AM CDT
Mar Doering, DVM
Mar Doering, DVM

Dogs and cats gravitate toward calm and confident leaders, that's according to DR. MAR DOERING, DVM, All Paws Medical and Behavioral Center in Holts Summit. "If you can spend your life being calm and confident for the dog, it can be life-changing, and I'm an example of it: I came into the world a pretty shy person...to have Conner on my lap I can be on the Paul Pepper Show." July 27, 2022

September 2021-August 2022 Paul PepperRadio FriendsMar DoeringAll Paws Medical and Behaviorial Center
