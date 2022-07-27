Paul Pepper: Mar Doering, DVM, All Paws Medical and Behavioral Center, "Understanding Animals"

Dogs and cats gravitate toward calm and confident leaders, that's according to DR. MAR DOERING, DVM, All Paws Medical and Behavioral Center in Holts Summit. "If you can spend your life being calm and confident for the dog, it can be life-changing, and I'm an example of it: I came into the world a pretty shy person...to have Conner on my lap I can be on the Paul Pepper Show." July 27, 2022