Paul Pepper: Daniel Ticona, MU Campus Dining Services & Adam Brietzke, Big Brothers Big Sisters

Meet DANIEL TICONA, sous chef and dietitian at MU Campus Dining Services. Did you know everyone is welcome to eat in the dining halls? "We definitely have lots of great-tasting options." Also, Countdown to Kickoff - the biggest fundraiser of the year for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Missouri - is just two weeks away! Development and marketing director ADAM BRIETZKE tells us what to expect and how much they're hoping to raise at this year's event. (4:08) August 9, 2022