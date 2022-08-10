© 2022 University of Missouri - KBIA
Radio Friends with Paul Pepper

Paul Pepper: THP opens "The Things You Least Expect" & SIL Columbia presents "Active & Aging 2022"

Published August 10, 2022 at 8:50 AM CDT
Megan McNew and Christine Bay
Megan McNew and Christine Bay
Patrick Lee and Madison Anderson
Patrick Lee and Madison Anderson

Joan Vail Thorne's 'The Things You Least Expect' opens this Friday at Talking Horse Productions in Columbia! Get to know this now 15-year-old "soap opera" a bit more from actors CHRISTINE BAY and MEGAN McNEW. Also, PATRICK LEE and MADISON ANDERSON tell us why they hope to see all area seniors (55+) at this year's Active in Aging Health & Resource Fair at Columbia Mall in September! This event is also a fundraiser for Services for Independent Living. (4:22) August 10, 2022

September 2021-August 2022 Paul PepperRadio FriendsChristine BayMegan McNewTalking Horse ProductionsMadison AndersonPatrick LeeServices for Independent Living
Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the senior media producer at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of Views of the News and Radio Friends with Paul Pepper.
Paul Pepper
Paul Pepper has been a fixture on the mid-Missouri airwaves since 1969. He started hosting Radio Friends with Paul Pepper in 2009 after a remarkable 40-year on-air career at KOMU-TV.
