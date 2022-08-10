Paul Pepper: THP opens "The Things You Least Expect" & SIL Columbia presents "Active & Aging 2022"

Joan Vail Thorne's 'The Things You Least Expect' opens this Friday at Talking Horse Productions in Columbia! Get to know this now 15-year-old "soap opera" a bit more from actors CHRISTINE BAY and MEGAN McNEW. Also, PATRICK LEE and MADISON ANDERSON tell us why they hope to see all area seniors (55+) at this year's Active in Aging Health & Resource Fair at Columbia Mall in September! This event is also a fundraiser for Services for Independent Living. (4:22) August 10, 2022