Paul Pepper: THP opens "The Things You Least Expect" & SIL Columbia presents "Active & Aging 2022"
1 of 2 — Megan McNew and Christine Bay.jpg
Megan McNew and Christine Bay
2 of 2 — Patrick Lee and Madison Anderson.jpg
Patrick Lee and Madison Anderson
Joan Vail Thorne's 'The Things You Least Expect' opens this Friday at Talking Horse Productions in Columbia! Get to know this now 15-year-old "soap opera" a bit more from actors CHRISTINE BAY and MEGAN McNEW. Also, PATRICK LEE and MADISON ANDERSON tell us why they hope to see all area seniors (55+) at this year's Active in Aging Health & Resource Fair at Columbia Mall in September! This event is also a fundraiser for Services for Independent Living. (4:22) August 10, 2022