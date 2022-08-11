Paul Pepper: Rachel Flynn, Betz Jewelers & Kelsey Hammond, Columbia Art League

Betz Jewelers marketing director RACHEL FLYNN brought two pieces of antique jewelry with her today: a diamond ring so big we had to zoom the camera OUT to show it all (kidding, but it's big!) and a 35-year-old Rolex. What might you find around the house and bring to their next "pressure-free" estate buying event? Also, Columbia Art League is packing up and moving west next month - temporarily of course! Executive director KELSEY HAMMOND tells us about a three-day plein air event happing in the historic (and scenic!) town of Rocheport. (4:54) August 11, 2022