© 2022 University of Missouri - KBIA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
radio_friends_1400.jpg
Radio Friends with Paul Pepper

Paul Pepper: Rachel Flynn, Betz Jewelers & Kelsey Hammond, Columbia Art League

Published August 11, 2022 at 8:50 AM CDT
Rachel Flynn
1 of 2  — Rachel Flynn.jpg
Rachel Flynn
Kelsey Hammond
2 of 2  — Kelsey Hammond.jpg
Kelsey Hammond

Betz Jewelers marketing director RACHEL FLYNN brought two pieces of antique jewelry with her today: a diamond ring so big we had to zoom the camera OUT to show it all (kidding, but it's big!) and a 35-year-old Rolex. What might you find around the house and bring to their next "pressure-free" estate buying event? Also, Columbia Art League is packing up and moving west next month - temporarily of course! Executive director KELSEY HAMMOND tells us about a three-day plein air event happing in the historic (and scenic!) town of Rocheport. (4:54) August 11, 2022

Tags

September 2021-August 2022 Paul PepperRadio FriendsBetz JewelersRachel FlynnKelsey HammondColumbia Art League
Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the senior media producer at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of Views of the News and Radio Friends with Paul Pepper.
See stories by Travis McMillen
Paul Pepper
Paul Pepper has been a fixture on the mid-Missouri airwaves since 1969. He started hosting Radio Friends with Paul Pepper in 2009 after a remarkable 40-year on-air career at KOMU-TV.
See stories by Paul Pepper
Related Content