Paul Pepper: Adam Saunders and Lexi Linsenman, CCUA's Harvest Hootenanny 2022
Lexi Linsenman and Adam Saunders
Believe it or not, August is almost over, and soon it will be time for all-things autumn, including the return of the annual Harvest Hootenanny sponsored by (and hosted by!) - as always - Columbia Center for Urban Agriculture. This year's event will take place at Columbia's Agriculture Park, and ADAM SAUNDERS and LEXI LINSENMAN are here to tell us all about it!