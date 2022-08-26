© 2022 University of Missouri - KBIA
Radio Friends with Paul Pepper

Paul Pepper: Adam Saunders and Lexi Linsenman, CCUA's Harvest Hootenanny 2022

Published August 26, 2022 at 8:50 AM CDT
Lexi Linsenman and Adam Saunders

Believe it or not, August is almost over, and soon it will be time for all-things autumn, including the return of the annual Harvest Hootenanny sponsored by (and hosted by!) - as always - Columbia Center for Urban Agriculture. This year's event will take place at Columbia's Agriculture Park, and ADAM SAUNDERS and LEXI LINSENMAN are here to tell us all about it!

Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the senior media producer at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of Views of the News and Radio Friends with Paul Pepper.
Paul Pepper
Paul Pepper has been a fixture on the mid-Missouri airwaves since 1969. He started hosting Radio Friends with Paul Pepper in 2009 after a remarkable 40-year on-air career at KOMU-TV.
