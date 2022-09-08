Paul Pepper: Joan Stack, State Historical Society of Missouri and Daive Dunkley, MU Black Studies
"We are bringing the world to Missouri." So says DAIVE DUNKLEY ahead of the very first University of Missouri Peace Studies Conference, happening later this month at both Ellis Library and the State Historical Society of Missouri, and you're invited! The theme is Peacemaking and Peace-building in Modern Societies. Additional guest: JOAN STACK September 8, 2022