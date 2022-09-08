© 2022 University of Missouri - KBIA
Radio Friends with Paul Pepper

Paul Pepper: Joan Stack, State Historical Society of Missouri and Daive Dunkley, MU Black Studies

Published September 8, 2022 at 8:50 AM CDT
Daive Dunkley and Joan Stack
Daive Dunkley and Joan Stack

"We are bringing the world to Missouri." So says DAIVE DUNKLEY ahead of the very first University of Missouri Peace Studies Conference, happening later this month at both Ellis Library and the State Historical Society of Missouri, and you're invited! The theme is Peacemaking and Peace-building in Modern Societies. Additional guest: JOAN STACK September 8, 2022

Tags

September 2022-August 2023 Paul PepperRadio FriendsJoan StackThe State Historical Society of MissouriDaive DunkleyMU black studies
Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the senior media producer at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of Views of the News and Radio Friends with Paul Pepper.
Paul Pepper
Paul Pepper has been a fixture on the mid-Missouri airwaves since 1969. He started hosting Radio Friends with Paul Pepper in 2009 after a remarkable 40-year on-air career at KOMU-TV.
