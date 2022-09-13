Paul Pepper: CCP opens "Dracula: The Musical" & Greg Thackery, Columbia CROP Hunger Walk

Halloween is still over a month away, but with a show like 'Dracula: The Musical', Capital City Productions isn't wasting any time getting into the spirit of the holiday. Actors MURPHY WARD and NATALIE BESSETTE tell us about the show, which will open next month and feature live music from The Jefferson City Symphony Orchestra - get your tickets now! Also, the 27th annual CROP Hunger Walk - back, once again, at Stephens Lake Park - is just five days away, but it's still not too late to register! GREG THACKERY tells us how. 'Together, let's walk 300 miles'. (4:13) September 13, 2022