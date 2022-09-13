© 2022 University of Missouri - KBIA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
radio_friends_1400.jpg
Radio Friends with Paul Pepper

Paul Pepper: CCP opens "Dracula: The Musical" & Greg Thackery, Columbia CROP Hunger Walk

Published September 13, 2022 at 8:50 AM CDT
Natalie Bessette and Murphy Ward
1 of 2  — Natalie Bessette and Murphy Ward.jpg
Natalie Bessette and Murphy Ward
Greg Thackery
2 of 2  — Greg Thackery.jpg
Greg Thackery

Halloween is still over a month away, but with a show like 'Dracula: The Musical', Capital City Productions isn't wasting any time getting into the spirit of the holiday. Actors MURPHY WARD and NATALIE BESSETTE tell us about the show, which will open next month and feature live music from The Jefferson City Symphony Orchestra - get your tickets now! Also, the 27th annual CROP Hunger Walk - back, once again, at Stephens Lake Park - is just five days away, but it's still not too late to register! GREG THACKERY tells us how. 'Together, let's walk 300 miles'. (4:13) September 13, 2022

Tags

September 2022-August 2023 Paul PepperRadio FriendsMurphy WardNatalie BessetteCapital City ProductionsGreg ThackeryColumbia CROP Hunger Walk
Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the senior media producer at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of Views of the News and Radio Friends with Paul Pepper.
See stories by Travis McMillen
Paul Pepper
Paul Pepper has been a fixture on the mid-Missouri airwaves since 1969. He started hosting Radio Friends with Paul Pepper in 2009 after a remarkable 40-year on-air career at KOMU-TV.
See stories by Paul Pepper
Related Content