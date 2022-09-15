© 2022 University of Missouri - KBIA
Radio Friends with Paul Pepper

Paul Pepper: Dayna Glanz, OsteoStrong, "Reversing Osteoporosis" & Nickie Davis, The District

Published September 15, 2022 at 8:50 AM CDT
Dayna Glanz
Dayna Glanz
Nickie Davis
Nickie Davis

Some founding members of OsteoStrong - we're talking 30 years ago - are "going from osteoporosis down into the, what's called, osteopenia level" after multiple sessions. That's according to OsteoStrong Columbia owner - and today's guest - DAYNA GLANZ. Also, NICKIE DAVIS is here to tell us about two upcoming events in The District: one is called 'Party on the Roof', a joint effort with the North Village Arts District happening this weekend, and the other is 'Wellness Weekend' - get that bingo card ready and play along! (4:25) September 15, 2022

Tags

September 2022-August 2023 Paul PepperRadio FriendsDayna GlanzOsteoStrongNickie DavisThe DistrictNorth Village Arts District
Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the senior media producer at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of Views of the News and Radio Friends with Paul Pepper.
Paul Pepper
Paul Pepper has been a fixture on the mid-Missouri airwaves since 1969. He started hosting Radio Friends with Paul Pepper in 2009 after a remarkable 40-year on-air career at KOMU-TV.
