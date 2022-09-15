Paul Pepper: Dayna Glanz, OsteoStrong, "Reversing Osteoporosis" & Nickie Davis, The District

Some founding members of OsteoStrong - we're talking 30 years ago - are "going from osteoporosis down into the, what's called, osteopenia level" after multiple sessions. That's according to OsteoStrong Columbia owner - and today's guest - DAYNA GLANZ. Also, NICKIE DAVIS is here to tell us about two upcoming events in The District: one is called 'Party on the Roof', a joint effort with the North Village Arts District happening this weekend, and the other is 'Wellness Weekend' - get that bingo card ready and play along! (4:25) September 15, 2022