Paul Pepper: Rob Crouse and Gordon Knatcal, CCP's "Rent" & Chris Campbell, BoCo Historical Society

Since he was a kid, GORDON KNATCAL has been especially fond of the Tony Award-winning musical 'Rent'. "I would listen to that thing until it wore out!" Gordon is now directing the show at Capital City Productions in Jefferson City. Don't wait to get your tickets - there's only four performances scheduled! Additional guest: ROB CROUSE | Also, CHRIS CAMPBELL invites everyone to pay a visit to the Boone County History and Culture Center to see their latest exhibit, 'I Do', which features a collection of wedding fashions, traditions and photography! (4:40) October 7, 2022