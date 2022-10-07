© 2022 University of Missouri - KBIA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
radio_friends_1400.jpg
Radio Friends with Paul Pepper

Paul Pepper: Rob Crouse and Gordon Knatcal, CCP's "Rent" & Chris Campbell, BoCo Historical Society

Published October 7, 2022 at 8:50 AM CDT
Rob Crouse and Gordon Knatcal
1 of 2  — Rob Crouse and Gordon Knatcal.jpg
Rob Crouse and Gordon Knatcal
Chris Campbell
2 of 2  — Chris Campbell.jpg
Chris Campbell

Since he was a kid, GORDON KNATCAL has been especially fond of the Tony Award-winning musical 'Rent'. "I would listen to that thing until it wore out!" Gordon is now directing the show at Capital City Productions in Jefferson City. Don't wait to get your tickets - there's only four performances scheduled! Additional guest: ROB CROUSE | Also, CHRIS CAMPBELL invites everyone to pay a visit to the Boone County History and Culture Center to see their latest exhibit, 'I Do', which features a collection of wedding fashions, traditions and photography! (4:40) October 7, 2022

Tags
September 2022-August 2023 Paul PepperRadio FriendsGordon KnatcalRob CrouseCapital City ProductionsChris CampbellBoone County History and Culture Center
Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the senior media producer at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of Views of the News and Radio Friends with Paul Pepper.
See stories by Travis McMillen
Paul Pepper
Paul Pepper has been a fixture on the mid-Missouri airwaves since 1969. He started hosting Radio Friends with Paul Pepper in 2009 after a remarkable 40-year on-air career at KOMU-TV.
See stories by Paul Pepper
Related Content