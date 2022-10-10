Paul Pepper: Gary Wunder, National Federation of the Blind, "Blind Equality Achievement Month"
October is designated as Blind Equality Achievement Month. National Federation of the Blind president (Columbia chapter), GARY WUNDER, joins us to talk about his recent trip to a convention in the Big Easy, where general advancements for those who are sight-impaired (like home tests for diseases and audio descriptions for entertainment) were the talk of the town. October 10, 2022