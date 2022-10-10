© 2022 University of Missouri - KBIA
radio_friends_1400.jpg
Radio Friends with Paul Pepper

Paul Pepper: Gary Wunder, National Federation of the Blind, "Blind Equality Achievement Month"

Published October 10, 2022 at 8:50 AM CDT
Gary Wunder
1 of 1  — Gary Wunder.jpg
Gary Wunder

October is designated as Blind Equality Achievement Month. National Federation of the Blind president (Columbia chapter), GARY WUNDER, joins us to talk about his recent trip to a convention in the Big Easy, where general advancements for those who are sight-impaired (like home tests for diseases and audio descriptions for entertainment) were the talk of the town. October 10, 2022

Tags
September 2022-August 2023 Paul PepperRadio FriendsGary WunderNational Federation of the Blind
