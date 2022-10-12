Paul Pepper: Campus Lutheran Church Bazaar/Dinner & Talking Horse Productions, "Murder Ballad"
Sharon Kinden
Dane Johnson and Trent Rash
Mark your calendar for this Saturday's bazaar and spaghetti dinner fundraiser for Campus Lutheran Church in Columbia. SHARON KINDEN is here with a taste of what's to come! Also, Talking Horse Productions is opening a "great show for the spooky season" this Friday! Director TRENT RASH and actor DANE JOHNSON can only say so much about this "dark show" (it's a rock musical!) in which someone in the cast, yes, gets murdered. (4:28) October 12, 2022