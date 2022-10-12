© 2022 University of Missouri - KBIA
Radio Friends with Paul Pepper

Paul Pepper: Campus Lutheran Church Bazaar/Dinner & Talking Horse Productions, "Murder Ballad"

Published October 12, 2022 at 8:50 AM CDT
Sharon Kinden
Sharon Kinden
Dane Johnson and Trent Rash
Dane Johnson and Trent Rash

Mark your calendar for this Saturday's bazaar and spaghetti dinner fundraiser for Campus Lutheran Church in Columbia. SHARON KINDEN is here with a taste of what's to come! Also, Talking Horse Productions is opening a "great show for the spooky season" this Friday! Director TRENT RASH and actor DANE JOHNSON can only say so much about this "dark show" (it's a rock musical!) in which someone in the cast, yes, gets murdered. (4:28) October 12, 2022

Tags
September 2022-August 2023 Paul PepperRadio FriendsSharon KindenCampus Lutheran ChurchTalking Horse ProductionsDane JohnsonTrent Rash
