Paul Pepper: Campus Lutheran Church Bazaar/Dinner & Talking Horse Productions, "Murder Ballad"

Mark your calendar for this Saturday's bazaar and spaghetti dinner fundraiser for Campus Lutheran Church in Columbia. SHARON KINDEN is here with a taste of what's to come! Also, Talking Horse Productions is opening a "great show for the spooky season" this Friday! Director TRENT RASH and actor DANE JOHNSON can only say so much about this "dark show" (it's a rock musical!) in which someone in the cast, yes, gets murdered. (4:28) October 12, 2022