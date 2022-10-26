Paul Pepper: Anand Chockalingam, MD, and David Spadavecchia, "Turning Back the Biological Clock"

Congratulations go out to one of our guests today, DR. ANAND CHOCKALINGAM, who's been named 2022 Teacher of the Year! Dr. Chockalingam, a cardiologist at Truman Veterans' Hospital in Columbia, joins us to talk about some of the latest research he's done on patients with heart disease, as well as working with "inspiring" students like DAVID SPADAVECCHIA. David has been #intermittentfasting for the past several years and tells us what a typical day is like when it comes to his diet. October 26, 2022