Radio Friends with Paul Pepper

Paul Pepper: Anand Chockalingam, MD, and David Spadavecchia, "Turning Back the Biological Clock"

Published October 26, 2022 at 8:50 AM CDT
David Spadavecchia and Dr. Anand Chockalingam
David Spadavecchia and Dr. Anand Chockalingam

Congratulations go out to one of our guests today, DR. ANAND CHOCKALINGAM, who's been named 2022 Teacher of the Year! Dr. Chockalingam, a cardiologist at Truman Veterans' Hospital in Columbia, joins us to talk about some of the latest research he's done on patients with heart disease, as well as working with "inspiring" students like DAVID SPADAVECCHIA. David has been #intermittentfasting for the past several years and tells us what a typical day is like when it comes to his diet. October 26, 2022

September 2022-August 2023 Paul PepperRadio FriendsAnand ChockalingamTruman Veterans' HospitalDavid SpadavecchiaFasting
Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the senior media producer at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of Views of the News and Radio Friends with Paul Pepper.
Paul Pepper
Paul Pepper has been a fixture on the mid-Missouri airwaves since 1969. He started hosting Radio Friends with Paul Pepper in 2009 after a remarkable 40-year on-air career at KOMU-TV.
