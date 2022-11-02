© 2022 University of Missouri - KBIA
radio_friends_1400.jpg
Radio Friends with Paul Pepper

Paul Pepper: Aric Jarvis, The District & Emily Edgington Andrews, Choral Arts Alliance of Missouri

Published November 2, 2022 at 8:50 AM CDT
Aric Jarvis
1 of 2  — Aric Jarvis.jpg
Aric Jarvis
Emily Edgington Andrews
2 of 2  — Emily Edgington Andrews.jpg
Emily Edgington Andrews

Downtown Columbia (a.k.a. The District) is getting into the spirit of the season starting this Saturday with the return of horse-drawn carriage rides! The Broadway Columbia general manager ARIC JARVIS has details on this fun, festive and free experience for the whole family. Also, if you're in the mood for some 'awe-inspiring' music, look no further than this weekend's Columbia Chorale 'For Here Is Rest' concert. Guest: EMILY EDGINGTON ANDREWS, conductor (4:12) November 2, 2022

Tags
September 2022-August 2023 Paul PepperRadio FriendsAric JarvisThe DistrictNorth Village Arts DistrictEmily Edgington AndrewsColumbia Chorale
Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the senior media producer at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of Views of the News and Radio Friends with Paul Pepper.
See stories by Travis McMillen
Paul Pepper
Paul Pepper has been a fixture on the mid-Missouri airwaves since 1969. He started hosting Radio Friends with Paul Pepper in 2009 after a remarkable 40-year on-air career at KOMU-TV.
See stories by Paul Pepper
