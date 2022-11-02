Paul Pepper: Aric Jarvis, The District & Emily Edgington Andrews, Choral Arts Alliance of Missouri
Downtown Columbia (a.k.a. The District) is getting into the spirit of the season starting this Saturday with the return of horse-drawn carriage rides! The Broadway Columbia general manager ARIC JARVIS has details on this fun, festive and free experience for the whole family. Also, if you're in the mood for some 'awe-inspiring' music, look no further than this weekend's Columbia Chorale 'For Here Is Rest' concert. Guest: EMILY EDGINGTON ANDREWS, conductor (4:12) November 2, 2022