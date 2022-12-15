Paul Pepper: C.B. Chastain, MUCVM, "Marijuana Dangers to Dogs" & Deanna Barger, Missouri Girls Town

This time of year is filled with tempting treats that are harmful to pets (think: chocolate), but on today's show, MU College of Veterinary Medicine professor emeritus C.B. CHASTAIN tells us about one such danger that might not be so obvious: marijuana. Also, DEANNA BARGER introduces us to Missouri Girls Town, which is a "residential treatment facility for girls who are in crisis" until the age of 21. Interested in making a monetary donation? MGT is participating in CoMo Gives! (5:00) December 15, 2022