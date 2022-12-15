© 2022 University of Missouri - KBIA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
radio_friends_1400.jpg
Radio Friends with Paul Pepper

Paul Pepper: C.B. Chastain, MUCVM, "Marijuana Dangers to Dogs" & Deanna Barger, Missouri Girls Town

By Travis McMillen,
Paul Pepper
Published December 15, 2022 at 8:50 AM CST
C.B. Chastain
1 of 2  — C.B. Chastain.jpg
C.B. Chastain
Deanna Barger
2 of 2  — Deanna Barger.jpg
Deanna Barger

This time of year is filled with tempting treats that are harmful to pets (think: chocolate), but on today's show, MU College of Veterinary Medicine professor emeritus C.B. CHASTAIN tells us about one such danger that might not be so obvious: marijuana. Also, DEANNA BARGER introduces us to Missouri Girls Town, which is a "residential treatment facility for girls who are in crisis" until the age of 21. Interested in making a monetary donation? MGT is participating in CoMo Gives! (5:00) December 15, 2022

Tags
September 2022-August 2023 Paul PepperRadio FriendsC.B. ChastainCollege of Veterinary MedicinemarijuanaDeanna BargerMissouri Girls Town
Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the senior media producer at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of Views of the News and Radio Friends with Paul Pepper.
See stories by Travis McMillen
Paul Pepper
Paul Pepper has been a fixture on the mid-Missouri airwaves since 1969. He started hosting Radio Friends with Paul Pepper in 2009 after a remarkable 40-year on-air career at KOMU-TV.
See stories by Paul Pepper
Related Content