Paul Pepper: Gary Wunder, National Federation of the Blind, "The Cane Drivers"

The National Federation of the Blind, Missouri is teaching teens how to prosper in the real world without their vision. It's a group called 'The Cane Drivers', and GARY WUNDER tells us about a recent experience they had here in Columbia: "one of the kids said, 'this is the first time I've ever been around blind people who actually ran things, and this tells me that I can run things.'" January 6, 2023