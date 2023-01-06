© 2023 University of Missouri - KBIA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
radio_friends_1400.jpg
Radio Friends with Paul Pepper

Paul Pepper: Gary Wunder, National Federation of the Blind, "The Cane Drivers"

By Travis McMillen,
Paul Pepper
Published January 6, 2023 at 8:50 AM CST
Gary Wunder
1 of 1  — Gary Wunder.jpg
Gary Wunder

The National Federation of the Blind, Missouri is teaching teens how to prosper in the real world without their vision. It's a group called 'The Cane Drivers', and GARY WUNDER tells us about a recent experience they had here in Columbia: "one of the kids said, 'this is the first time I've ever been around blind people who actually ran things, and this tells me that I can run things.'" January 6, 2023

Tags
September 2022-August 2023 Paul PepperRadio FriendsGary WunderNational Federation of the Blind
Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the senior media producer at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of Views of the News and Radio Friends with Paul Pepper.
See stories by Travis McMillen
Paul Pepper
Paul Pepper has been a fixture on the mid-Missouri airwaves since 1969. He started hosting Radio Friends with Paul Pepper in 2009 after a remarkable 40-year on-air career at KOMU-TV.
See stories by Paul Pepper
Related Content